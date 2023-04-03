Amy Robach Flies Solo To Daughter Ava's NYC Concert, Boyfriend T.J. Holmes Doesn't Show Support: Source

On, Friday, March 17, it was confirmed the longtime couple's separation had legally been settled through mediation, something that occurred months after Robach's shocking affair with Holmes was revealed to the public last November.

As a consequence to their actions, the scandalous stars were axed from their GMA3 hosting gigs following the conclusion of an investigation into their wrongful workplace romance.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," an email statement to staffers from ABC News President Kim Godwin read on Friday, January 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."