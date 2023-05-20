Unemployed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run Brooklyn Half Marathon As They Continue to Look for Work: Photos
Those who run together stay together!
On Saturday, May 20, former GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes completed the Brooklyn Half Marathon together amid their current search for employment.
The controversial couple, who were fired from ABC for their workplace affair, ran as a pair smiling wide through the NYC streets. Robach wore a pink athletic tank, black leggings and black and pink sneakers, meanwhile, Holmes matched his lover in black pants, as gray shirt and pink sneakers.
The pair's cheating scandal originally broke in November and they were later let go from the network in January. Since then, the duo has tried to pitch themselves as a power couple in hopes of getting back on TV, though they have had little success.
As OK! previously reported, PR expert Eric Schiffer discussed how Robach and Holmes' careers may be doomed if they don't get a gig soon.
"The longer either are off air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities and you lose your audience's emotional tie," the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants shared on May 18.
"And your perceived value then slowly, slowly bleeds out because of that," he noted of the two journalists, who have hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers despite the fact they haven't posted since news of their extramarital relationship broke.
Schiffer added that "it's been crickets" for Robach and Holmes when it comes to finding a job.
"I would imagine that they are continuing to have agents shop opportunities, but this is likely one that will go, you know, in a more entrepreneurial way or local or regional market than national," the PR professional said, alluding that it's been too long for the journalists to use their scandal to boost them ion the industry.
Prior to Schiffer's assessment of the news anchors, an inside source shared the stars were struggling to find employment in April.
"These two had totally convinced themselves they were the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and job offers would come flooding in," they said, adding, "but so far all their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing."