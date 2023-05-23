Amy Robach Flaunts Toned Legs in NYC After She and T.J. Holmes Run Marathon Together Amid Work Struggles

Amy Robach is taking care of herself after running the Brooklyn Half Marathon last weekend with boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

The fired GMA3 star was photographed on Monday, May 22, leaving a waxing salon in olive green shorts that showed off her toned legs and a cropped grey t-shirt. After spending more than an hour and a half inside the Uni K Natural Wax Studio, she took on the New York City streets with air pods in her ears and sunglasses shielding her eyes.