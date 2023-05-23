OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Robach
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Robach Flaunts Toned Legs in NYC After She and T.J. Holmes Run Marathon Together Amid Work Struggles

amy pp
Source: mega
By:

May 23 2023, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Amy Robach is taking care of herself after running the Brooklyn Half Marathon last weekend with boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

The fired GMA3 star was photographed on Monday, May 22, leaving a waxing salon in olive green shorts that showed off her toned legs and a cropped grey t-shirt. After spending more than an hour and a half inside the Uni K Natural Wax Studio, she took on the New York City streets with air pods in her ears and sunglasses shielding her eyes.

Article continues below advertisement
amy nyroadrunners
Source: new york road runners

Robach looked unbothered as she carried a drink in hand to keep cool in the Big Apple heat, as she also put her tresses back in a bun, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.

The troubled television personality — who was fired earlier this year following an investigation into her and Holmes' secret workplace romance — showed off her fit figure mere days after running alongside Holmes with smiles plastered on their faces during the marathon.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite proving to be a strong couple physically, it seems no one wants to see their romantic connection on the small screen after their affair was exposed last November, leading to ABC giving them the boot.

Since then, Robach and Holmes have been "aggressively pitching" themselves as a power couple in the hope of getting back on TV — but no one wants to buy what they're trying to sell.

amyorobog
Source: @ajrobach@instagram
MORE ON:
Amy Robach
Article continues below advertisement

"They’re selling their chemistry. [They're] pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos," an insider recently pointed out, referring to the husband and wife's new talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark. The lovebirds "absolutely believes that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC."

However, Robach and Holmes were giving "brother/sister chemistry," while on GMA, a source pointed out. "Now, they’re selling sex."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Another insider spilled: "All their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing," as they were recently turned down from Dancing with the Stars, which is an ABC-affiliated dancing competition show. "Not even DWTS wants them in their ballroom."

The more time the controversial couple is off-air isn't serving them any good, with public relationships expert Eric Schiffer explaining: ”The longer either are off air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities and you lose your audience's emotional tie."

The Sun obtained photos of Robach's outing.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.