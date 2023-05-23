Amy Robach Flaunts Toned Legs in NYC After She and T.J. Holmes Run Marathon Together Amid Work Struggles
Amy Robach is taking care of herself after running the Brooklyn Half Marathon last weekend with boyfriend T.J. Holmes.
The fired GMA3 star was photographed on Monday, May 22, leaving a waxing salon in olive green shorts that showed off her toned legs and a cropped grey t-shirt. After spending more than an hour and a half inside the Uni K Natural Wax Studio, she took on the New York City streets with air pods in her ears and sunglasses shielding her eyes.
Robach looked unbothered as she carried a drink in hand to keep cool in the Big Apple heat, as she also put her tresses back in a bun, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
The troubled television personality — who was fired earlier this year following an investigation into her and Holmes' secret workplace romance — showed off her fit figure mere days after running alongside Holmes with smiles plastered on their faces during the marathon.
Despite proving to be a strong couple physically, it seems no one wants to see their romantic connection on the small screen after their affair was exposed last November, leading to ABC giving them the boot.
Since then, Robach and Holmes have been "aggressively pitching" themselves as a power couple in the hope of getting back on TV — but no one wants to buy what they're trying to sell.
- Unemployed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run Brooklyn Half Marathon As They Continue to Look for Work: Photos
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Value' as News Anchors Is 'Slowly Bleeding' Out as Axed 'GMA' Stars Fail to Find New Gig
- Amy Robach's Daughters Share Unseen Photos With the Axed 'GMA3' Star as She Struggles to Find New Job
"They’re selling their chemistry. [They're] pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos," an insider recently pointed out, referring to the husband and wife's new talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark. The lovebirds "absolutely believes that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC."
However, Robach and Holmes were giving "brother/sister chemistry," while on GMA, a source pointed out. "Now, they’re selling sex."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Another insider spilled: "All their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing," as they were recently turned down from Dancing with the Stars, which is an ABC-affiliated dancing competition show. "Not even DWTS wants them in their ballroom."
The more time the controversial couple is off-air isn't serving them any good, with public relationships expert Eric Schiffer explaining: ”The longer either are off air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities and you lose your audience's emotional tie."
The Sun obtained photos of Robach's outing.