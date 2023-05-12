T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Nichols Sends Love to Amy Robach's Daughter on Birthday After Husband's Affair With Costar Is Exposed
No bad blood — at least not between T.J. Holmes' estranged wife and his now-girlfriend's children.
Marilee Fiebig has remained on good terms with Amy Robach's daughters even after her ex-husband's public scandal with the mother-of-two.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, Fiebig, 45, left a sweet comment on a birthday tribute to Robach's daughter Annalise. Gushing over the birthday girl in the comments section of a post shared by Robach's other daughter, Ava, Fiebig left several red heart emojis.
Nate Shue, the eldest son of Robach's ex-husband, Andrew Shue, also showed his half-sibling some love, posting a selfie of him and Annalise to his Instagram Story. (Robach shares her two daughters with ex Tim McIntosh.)
Fiebig's love for Annalise and Ava likely doesn't carry over to their mom, who was exposed in November 2022 for having a workplace romance with Fiebig's husband after intimate photos of the two hit headlines.
Though it's believed that both Holmes and Robach ended things with their respective partners in August 2022 before they sparked their romance, the timeline of events has been called into question.
Holmes filed for divorce from the mother of his child in December 2022, and Robach's divorce from Shue was finalized in March.
After Holmes and Robach were pulled off air in December while the network investigated their office relationship, ABC News announced in January that they decided to part ways with the former GMA3 costars.
"It’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the statement read in part.
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Officially Replaced After Workplace Scandal, New 'GMA3' Co-Anchors Announced
- Jobless Amy Robach Shows Off Fit Figure in Tiny Top While Out With Daughters as She Struggles to Find New Career
- Jobless Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Look Tense During NYC Stroll As They Struggle To Make TV Return
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Months later, on Thursday, May 11, the network announced the new co-anchors that will take over the controversial couple's roles as the duo struggles to find their next job.
Journalists Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, will be the new hosts on GMA3.
Though Robach and Holmes have been enjoying their newfound downtime, jetting off to Mexico earlier this year for a getaway, the pair is eager to get back to work — but no one will take them!
"These two had totally convinced themselves they were the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and job offers would come flooding in," a source recently expained, "but so far all their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing."