Amy Robach's Daughters Share Unseen Photos With the Axed 'GMA3' Star as She Struggles to Find New Job
Amy Robach's career may be on shaky ground, but her family will always be there to support her!
On Mother's Day, her two daughters, Ava and Annalise McIntosh, paid tribute to the TV star on social media by posting photos to their Instagram Stories.
"All the love mama," Annalise captioned a selfie that featured the trio of ladies on a sunny day. The teen also wished her a "happy Mother's Day" alongside another shot of just the two of them out shopping.
The blonde beauty, 50, co-parents her children with ex Tim McIntosh, who she was married to from 1996 to 2008.
As OK! reported, Robach, 50, has been out and about since she and and beau T.J. Holmes, 45, were fired from GMA3 due to their affair, but they both have failed to secure new jobs since getting the boot in January.
"These two had totally convinced themselves they were the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and job offers would come flooding in, but so far all their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing," one source spilled to a news outlet.
- T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Nichols Sends Love to Amy Robach's Daughter on Birthday After Husband's Affair With Costar Is Exposed
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Officially Replaced After Workplace Scandal, New 'GMA3' Co-Anchors Announced
- Jobless Amy Robach Shows Off Fit Figure in Tiny Top While Out With Daughters as She Struggles to Find New Career
There's also no chance of the couple returning to GMA3, as just last week, the network formally announced their spots were being filled by journalists Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. Fortunately, the two won't be pinching pennies anytime soon, as a source said the severance payment they received from ABC should hold them over for a bit.
On the other hand, the former costars' romance is stronger than ever, with one insider claiming they "have plans to move in together."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Another insider told Radar the dad-of-three is even ready to pop the question!
"T.J. can’t wait to start his new life with Amy. He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee," the source gushed. "You don’t blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain."