Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Value' as News Anchors Is 'Slowly Bleeding' Out as Axed 'GMA' Stars Fail to Find New Gig

May 19 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Time is ticking for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

After the former GMA3 costars were fired from ABC Network in January as a consequence of their workplace affair, the couple has been struggling to find a new opportunity.

If the two don't find something soon, the fate of their careers might be doomed for good, public relationships expert Eric Schiffer revealed.

”The longer either are off air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities and you lose your audience's emotional tie," the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants explained to a news publication on Thursday, May 18.

"And your perceived value then slowly, slowly bleeds out because of that," he noted of Robach and Holmes — who have a combined following of more than 600,000 Instagram users, despite not posting on their accounts since the duo's extramarital relationship was exposed to the public on November 30, 2022.

There hasn't been offers lining up outside of their doors either, as Schiffer admitted "it's been crickets" since the New York-based news anchors parted ways with ABC News.

"I would imagine that they are continuing to have agents shop opportunities, but this is likely one that will go, you know, in a more entrepreneurial way or local or regional market than national," the PR professional continued, assuming Robach and Holmes have lost their opportunity at nationwide news gigs due to their scandalized personas in the industry.

While Robach and Holmes might be struggling on the job-hunt end of things, President Kim Godwin and her team of executives at ABC News didn't have too much trouble replacing the axed costars' GMA3 positions.

On Thursday, May 11, ABC announced journalists Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan as the newest anchors of the famed daytime talk show, as well as Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who used to work closely with Robach and Holmes before they were fired, as OK! previously reported.

"Allow us to reintroduce ourselves," ABC wrote in an Instagram post. "Join us in welcoming @evapilgrim and @demarcomorgan as co-anchors of #GMA3, along with @drjashton as chief health and medical correspondent."

The Sun spoke to Schiffer about the fate of Robach and Holmes' careers.

