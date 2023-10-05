Stressed? Amy Robach Looks Worn Out After NewsNation Turns Her Solo Hosting Gig Into a Panel Show
Amy Robach went without her signature smile while going for a run in NYC on Wednesday, October 4.
The TV star had her hair pulled back into a bun and was makeup-free, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, bright blue leggings and colorful Nike sneakers.
At one point, she took a break to talk to another woman who was also exercising, but in the photos, Robach, 50, looked a bit exhausted.
Her distressed demeanor could be due to her new gig not going the way she hoped, as just one month after reports claimed she would be leading her own show on NewsNation — tentatively titled Robach & Co. — it was revealed the program will now feature a panel of co-hosts instead.
Unofficially titled On The Record, Robach is said to still be the primary anchor, but the brand allegedly wanted "less individualization" in their programming.
The show's original concept was "a weekly talk/sit-down with different newsmakers and human interest stories around the world," as OK! previously shared.
Some employees of NewsNation weren't happy about the hire, as Robach had a fall from grace due to her affair with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes — a tryst that resulted in them both being fired from ABC.
At the time their relationship was exposed, Holmes was still married to Marilee Fiebig, though she filed for divorce soon after.
"First Chris Stirewalt then Chris Cuomo and now Amy! It doesn't do our reputation any good," a company source spilled, referring to their other controversial recruits.
"It makes it look like we are a dump for people who can't get a bigger and better job elsewhere," they continued. "There is no doubt that Amy is talented, but the general feeling in the building is that she has too much baggage and the company should be going after talent who have not been fired from other networks."
Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes, 46, decided to pursue their romance after the scandal, with another insider claiming the dad-of-three may pop the question sooner rather than later.
"They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together," the source. "Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged."
Holmes has yet to announce a new job since the pair got the axe, though they each received a nice severance paycheck amid the drama.
“They’re still getting paid by ABC so they’re not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings,” the insider shared.
