Stressed? Amy Robach Looks Worn Out After NewsNation Turns Her Solo Hosting Gig Into a Panel Show

At one point, she took a break to talk to another woman who was also exercising, but in the photos, Robach, 50, looked a bit exhausted.

Her distressed demeanor could be due to her new gig not going the way she hoped, as just one month after reports claimed she would be leading her own show on NewsNation — tentatively titled Robach & Co. — it was revealed the program will now feature a panel of co-hosts instead.