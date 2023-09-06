OK Magazine
Over It: Amy Robach Erases Photos of Estranged Husband Andrew Shue After 'GMA' Scandal

By:

Sep. 6 2023, Updated 12:39 p.m. ET

Deleting the memories?

Amy Robach recently made her return to Instagram since the news of her and former Good Morning America co-host T.J. Holmes' affair broke in November 2022. Not only has the journalist started sharing life updates again, she also notably removed most of the posts which included her estranged husband, Andrew Shue.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue tied the knot in 2010.

The only remanence of the couple's soon-to-be finalized romance on Robach's page are a few group images of the duo. However, all romantic images have been erased.

Robach and Shue filed for divorce in August of 2022 before the public learned about the growing romance between the avid runner and her married coworker. The duo said "I do" in 2010 and parented their 5 kids from separate relationships together.

The recent deletions came after the blonde beauty broke her Instagram silence with a photo of her and Holmes' feet in their running shoes on August 28. The mother-of-two captioned the post with her boyfriend, "#nycmarathon2023🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️."

Then on September 1, she uploaded a snap of New York City with the message, "Welcome, September 🍁," to which fans commented celebrating her return to social media.

News of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair broke in November 2022.

MORE ON:
Amy Robach
"Great to see you Amy!" one user penned, while another added, "You have been missed, Amy! Gorgeous pic!"

A third wrote, "Yay you're back ❤️🥰."

As OK! previously reported, despite the scandal surrounding Robach and Holmes, their love has seemingly come out on top.

The duo managed to stay together and have repeatedly been spotted canoodling around NYC. Sources even claimed Robach might have an engagement ring in her future.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired from 'GMA' after the public scandal.

"They're moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together," an insider said in August, noting that "they're in a good place," and have been "very happy and laying low."

"Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged," they spilled.

While the duo may be happy, they still have yet to land new gigs after they were fired from ABC due to the workplace affair. However, the lovebirds are apparently unbothered by the unemployment.

Source: OK!

"They're still getting paid by ABC so they're not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings," a source said last month.

