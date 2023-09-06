Over It: Amy Robach Erases Photos of Estranged Husband Andrew Shue After 'GMA' Scandal

The only remanence of the couple's soon-to-be finalized romance on Robach's page are a few group images of the duo. However, all romantic images have been erased.

Robach and Shue filed for divorce in August of 2022 before the public learned about the growing romance between the avid runner and her married coworker. The duo said "I do" in 2010 and parented their 5 kids from separate relationships together.