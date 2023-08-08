Jobless T.J. Holmes Ready to Propose to Amy Robach After Dragging His Feet: Source

“They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together," an insider told a news outlet of the former Good Morning America stars, who were fired from the network after their workplace relationship was exposed in November 2022.

Emphasizing that "they're in a good place," the source added that the controversial couple is "very happy and laying low" months after going public. “Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged."