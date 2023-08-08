Jobless T.J. Holmes Ready to Propose to Amy Robach After Dragging His Feet: Source
T.J. Holmes is ready to put a ring on it — according to a source.
Months after Holmes and Amy Robach made their relationship official following their scandalous affair, they're apparently thinking about taking the next steps.
“They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together," an insider told a news outlet of the former Good Morning America stars, who were fired from the network after their workplace relationship was exposed in November 2022.
Emphasizing that "they're in a good place," the source added that the controversial couple is "very happy and laying low" months after going public. “Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged."
At the time that their relationship hit headlines late last year, they were both married to their long-time partners — though Robach was already in the middle of her divorce from Andrew Shue.
Meanwhile, Robach's boyfriend filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig in December 2022.
Following news of their workplace romp and an investigation into their office relationship, Holmes and Robach were given the boot from their coveted positions.
“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement in January. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”
And while they have been relishing in their ability to now be a couple out in the open, OK! previously reported that Holmes was hesitant to take the next steps with Robach. His apparent reluctance seemed to be a point of contention between the two, with a source pointing out earlier this summer: "Amy blew up her entire life to be with T.J."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She got fired from her dream job. She left her husband of 12 years and strained her relationship with her two kids — and she doesn't even have a ring to show for it," they continued. "With T.J. unable to take the relationship to the next step, she's getting cold feet herself."
Us Weekly spoke to the source about the couple's future plans.