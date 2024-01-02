OK Magazine
Amy Robach Claims She Lost 'Worldly Possessions' in Nasty Divorce From Andrew Shue

By:

Jan. 2 2024, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Amy Robach continued to tell all about her split from Andrew Shue.

During the Tuesday, January 2, episode of the news anchor's "Amy and T.J." podcast," Robach, 50, told her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, 46, what her most significant takeaways from 2023 were and how proud she is of what she endured — from a public scandal to getting fired and going through a divorce.

Amy Robach threw major shade toward her former husband Andrew Shue.

"You can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends and you can lose most of your worldly possessions and still be happy," the blonde beauty explained to her former GMA 3 co-anchor.

"You lost most of your ‘worldly possessions?'" Holmes questioned Robach about her confusing statement.

Amy Robach claimed she lost 'worldly possessions' in her split from Andrew Shue.

"There was a lot of selling going on, a lot of giving away," the ex 20/20 host claimed of her breakup from the actor, 56.

"It was a great yard sale," the former CNN star joked with his girlfriend, whom he began dating amid his own divorce from his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

Amy Robach was in the midst of her divorce when she began dating T.J. Holmes.

Robach then took the opportunity to throw a bit of shade at Shue, whom she finalized her split from in December 2022. "You don’t really know someone until you divorce them," the journalist noted of the experience.

In order to not say anything further, Holmes quickly changed the subject, adding, "Moving on..."

Despite seemingly being in a fairy-tale relationship now, Robach and Holmes' romance has not been without its problems. As OK! previously reported, the University of Arkansas alum revealed his biggest issue with his partner.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue settled their divorce in December 2022.

"I am really, really bad about this. I don't scream, I don't yell, I don't do anything. I don't name-call, I don't get aggressive, nothing — but I will check out," Holmes admitted during a recent podcast episode about his temperament in relationships. "I don't need you to say, 'I'm sorry.' I don't need you to help me. I have to work through it, and I'm trying to get better at doing it quicker.'"

However, Holmes explained his lack of interest was due to Robach's late apologies when she is in the wrong. "It drives me crazy. Why? Because 'I'm sorry' comes 24 hours late," he confessed. "It's how you react in the moment that makes all the difference in the world because, in that moment, we have a chance to go this way or this way. And if you go that way, I'm out. I'm done. … I'm checked out for the day."

"I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days. … I’m like, I don’t know what to say, what to do, what he thinks," Robach said of the situation.

