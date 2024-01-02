Amy Robach Claims She Lost 'Worldly Possessions' in Nasty Divorce From Andrew Shue

"I am really, really bad about this. I don't scream, I don't yell, I don't do anything. I don't name-call, I don't get aggressive, nothing — but I will check out," Holmes admitted during a recent podcast episode about his temperament in relationships. "I don't need you to say, 'I'm sorry.' I don't need you to help me. I have to work through it, and I'm trying to get better at doing it quicker.'"

However, Holmes explained his lack of interest was due to Robach's late apologies when she is in the wrong. "It drives me crazy. Why? Because 'I'm sorry' comes 24 hours late," he confessed. "It's how you react in the moment that makes all the difference in the world because, in that moment, we have a chance to go this way or this way. And if you go that way, I'm out. I'm done. … I'm checked out for the day."