Amy Robach's 'Late' Apologies to T.J. Holmes Causes Him to 'Check Out' of Relationship: 'It Drives Me Crazy'
Even the strongest of couple's have weaknesses within their relationship.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes detailed a not-so-strong aspect of their romance during the latest episode of their recently released podcast, "Amy & T.J."
The scandalous stars — who were axed from their co-hosting positions at GMA3 earlier this year after they were seen getting cozy — are admittedly trying to work on how they both react when an argument inevitably arises within their relationship.
"I am really, really bad about this. I don’t scream, I don’t yell, I don’t do anything. I don’t name-call, I don’t get aggressive, nothing — but I will check out," Holmes, 46, explained during the episode. "I don’t need you to say, 'I'm sorry.' I don’t need you to help me. I have to work through it, and I’m trying to get better at doing it quicker."
While he knows it isn't the best way to handle his frustration, Holmes admitted his reaction in part comes from how Robach chooses to handle such disagreements.
"It drives me crazy. Why? Because 'I’m sorry' comes 24 hours late," the dad-of-three confessed. "It’s how you react in the moment that makes all the difference in the world because, in that moment, we have a chance to go this way or this way. And if you go that way, I’m out. I’m done. … I’m checked out for the day."
Robach has a different recollection of her fights with Holmes, however, as she insisted her boyfriend will check out for "two days, at least."
"I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days. … I’m like, I don’t know what to say, what to do, what he thinks," the mom-of-two explained regarding her feelings on the situation.
Despite fighting from time to time, the broadcast news anchors are overly in love and still going strong ever since their relationship was brought to light in November 2022.
The couple's workplace romance caused quite the controversy, prompting ABC News to sever ties between the network and the couple back in January.
Robach and Holmes only recently spoke publicly about their infidelity upon release of their first podcast episode earlier this month.
"I wanted to die. There were days I wanted to die," Robach admitted at the time of how the scandal made her feel. "That was something I never experienced before in my life. I didn't want to see what new headline was going to be out there. To feel like who is behind me, who still supports me, will I work again? Will people believe what really happened? Those were all things we had to go through and deal with. I felt extremely lucky we had each other."
Holmes was in a "pretty dark spot" too, as his girlfriend recalled taking an Uber to her boyfriend's home to check up on him after he sent a string of apologetic texts to Robach, causing her to feel scared he'd possibly put his life in danger.