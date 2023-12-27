Amy Robach's 'Late' Apologies to T.J. Holmes Causes Him to 'Check Out' of Relationship: 'It Drives Me Crazy'

The scandalous stars — who were axed from their co-hosting positions at GMA3 earlier this year after they were seen getting cozy — are admittedly trying to work on how they both react when an argument inevitably arises within their relationship.

"I am really, really bad about this. I don’t scream, I don’t yell, I don’t do anything. I don’t name-call, I don’t get aggressive, nothing — but I will check out," Holmes, 46, explained during the episode. "I don’t need you to say, 'I'm sorry.' I don’t need you to help me. I have to work through it, and I’m trying to get better at doing it quicker."