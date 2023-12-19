Amy Robach Says Marrying T.J. Holmes Is 'on the Table': 'We Intend on Spending Our Lives Together'
Do we hear wedding bells for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes? Sure seems like it!
In the latest episode of their "Amy & T.J. Podcast," released on Tuesday, December 19, the pair, who were fired from their GMA3 jobs after their relationship was uncovered, answered some questions about what their future holds.
One listener asked, "Are you guys going to tie the knot?" to which Robach, 50, replied, “It’s under consideration. We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let's see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it.”
“We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards,” she explained. “But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table.”
Though the 46-year-old TV star joked about the "tiny box" under the Christmas tree, he also noted how they aren't getting any younger.
“I want to marry you, in part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid,” he said.
“Thank you for noting the age difference,” the blonde beauty replied, to which Holmes said, “Everybody knows that! But you’re going to be 51 soon and I’m going to be 46. When you were in high school, I was in elementary school.”
“He does this a lot. He loves to point that out!” Robach added.
- Amy Robach 'Wanted to Die' After Scandal, Had to Conduct 'Wellness Check' on T.J. Holmes: 'Gone Through a Year of H---'
- 'We Were in the Middle of Divorces': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Deny Cheating on Their Ex-Spouses as Scandal Erupted
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan to Address Rumors 'Surrounding Their Relationship' on New Juicy Podcast: 'More to the Story'
As OK! previously reported, the duo were first spotted getting handsy in November 2022. Though everyone thought Holmes and Robach were still married to their partners at the time, they revealed on December 5 that wasn't true.
"I wanted to die. There were days I wanted to die. That was something I never experienced before in my life. I didn't want to see what new headline was going to be out there. To feel like who is behind me, who still supports me, will I work again? Will people believe what really happened? Those were all things we had to go through and deal with. I felt extremely lucky we had each other," Robach stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The relationship happened after we left our marriages. We had a plan to get our divorces agreed upon and finalized. We thought in January that we were going to explain to management that we were a couple. Right before the pictures came out, we thought, 'Should we tell them?' We had every intention of doing it, but we didn't believe we we doing anything technically wrong," she added.