Amy Robach Says Marrying T.J. Holmes Is 'on the Table': 'We Intend on Spending Our Lives Together'

Though the 46-year-old TV star joked about the "tiny box" under the Christmas tree, he also noted how they aren't getting any younger.

“I want to marry you, in part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid,” he said.

“Thank you for noting the age difference,” the blonde beauty replied, to which Holmes said, “Everybody knows that! But you’re going to be 51 soon and I’m going to be 46. When you were in high school, I was in elementary school.”

“He does this a lot. He loves to point that out!” Robach added.