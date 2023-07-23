Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Fans Claim Romance Will 'Fizzle Out' Despite Intimate Bar-Hopping in NYC
Will Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship last?
According to fans, the couple, who made headlines in November due to their bombshell affair, may not continue much longer despite their recent NYC outing.
The former GMA3: What You Need to Know stars were spotted on Friday, July 21, bar-hopping in NYC's West Village. Robach, 50, wore a patterned top, black pants, and heels on the duo's nighttime outing, meanwhile, Holmes, 45, sported a white T-shirt, gray pants and a pair of sneakers.
Their date began with dinner at Morandi Italian Restaurant, where the newscaster met for a bite to eat. They continued the evening drinking at Manhattan hotspots Due West Gastropub and Grey Bar in Midtown.
The two, who were fired by ABC in January, packed on the PDA by holding hands, hugging and grabbing each other by the arm thoughout the night.
While the pair appeared cuddled up as they hit the streets of the Big Apple, fans were still not convinced the lovebird's romance will go the distance.
"When this thing fizzles out and it will, she's going to have a deep belly cry realizing that she blew up her career and her integrity over this," one person predicted, while a second social media user added, "… 'going strong' see you in 5."
"She is smart - she is keeping him so busy he doesn't have time to cheat on her yet," a third hater alleged.
As OK! previously reported, since their relationship became public late last year, they have been attached at the hip. However, the couple is allegedly trying to fly under the radar as of late.
"It seems like for a while they weren't bothering with that," a source spilled about Robach and Holmes' affection. "But now they are making a concerted effort."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The insider explained that the TV personalities are "still together, happy and trying to lie low."
"They're still getting paid by ABC so they're not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings," they continued. "Amy's so talented, and this whole year and how everything has played out has been a shock to her."
The U.S. Sun reported on Robach and Holmes' outing.