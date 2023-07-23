Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Fans Claim Romance Will 'Fizzle Out' Despite Intimate Bar-Hopping in NYC

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know stars were spotted on Friday, July 21, bar-hopping in NYC's West Village. Robach, 50, wore a patterned top, black pants, and heels on the duo's nighttime outing, meanwhile, Holmes, 45, sported a white T-shirt, gray pants and a pair of sneakers.

Their date began with dinner at Morandi Italian Restaurant, where the newscaster met for a bite to eat. They continued the evening drinking at Manhattan hotspots Due West Gastropub and Grey Bar in Midtown.