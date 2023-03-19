T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's 'Intimate' Sex Workouts Helped Them Prepare For Half-Marathon, Spills Source

“Their relationship blossomed into more than friendship when they were training for the half marathon last year,” the insider shared about the pair’s 2022 cheating scandal. “And now, a year later, they are committed lovers set to prove their mettle in the race this weekend.”

Additionally, a friend spilled that “they are in the best shape of their lives, and one reason is their very active sex life.”

“Are they into the Kama Sutra? I can't say," the person close to the couple added. "But besides their intense training, their private intimate workouts give them that extra added stamina."