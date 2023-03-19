T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's 'Intimate' Sex Workouts Helped Them Prepare For Half-Marathon, Spills Source
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were spotted running the NYC Half Marathon together after their training partner relationship turned into a controversial romance.
“T.J. and Amy have gone full circle,” a source revealed about the couple’s feelings towards the long-awaited event.
“Their relationship blossomed into more than friendship when they were training for the half marathon last year,” the insider shared about the pair’s 2022 cheating scandal. “And now, a year later, they are committed lovers set to prove their mettle in the race this weekend.”
Additionally, a friend spilled that “they are in the best shape of their lives, and one reason is their very active sex life.”
“Are they into the Kama Sutra? I can't say," the person close to the couple added. "But besides their intense training, their private intimate workouts give them that extra added stamina."
As OK! previously reported, Holmes and Robach were formerly co-hosts of Good Morning America where the two first sparked their romance.
One source divulged that the connection began after the mother-of-two shared her woes with the father-of-three.
“When Amy was having issues with Andrew [Shue] around 2020 to 2022, she was confiding in T.J.”, the insider shared, stating the coworkers “were very close” at the time.
“Andrew wasn’t supporting her,” they claimed, but T.J. “was supportive.”
The source also said that Robach “challenged herself to run four marathons in 2022," something that Holmes encouraged her to accomplish.
As OK! previously reported, it as confirmed the broadcasters were involved romantically in November 2022, and the journalists have continued their relationship publicly since. Earlier this month a source revealed that they were even considering marriage.
The insider spilled they've "talked about moving in together and getting engaged."
"Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers," the insider added, referencing their nine-year platonic relationship before their relationship started.
The 50-year-old “sees a future” with the 45-year-old, with the insider noting she would likely say “yes” if Holmes were to pop the question.