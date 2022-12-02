'GMA' Stars T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Will Not Face Consequences For Alleged Affair: 'All They Care About Is Ratings'
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's jobs are safe and sound after their alleged affair was revealed to the public.
An ABC staffer confirmed Good Morning America will not fire or punish the co-anchors for mixing business and pleasure.
“All they care about is the ratings,” the inside source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, December 1. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.”
According to the insider, ABC News held an important staff meeting on Wednesday, November 30 — the day the affair surfaced through the media — where they strictly instructed employees to act as if everything was "normal."
Holmes and Robach remaining as co-anchors contradicts GMA's code of conduct, which was obtained by a news outlet after intimate released photos exposed the potential pair's extramarital relationship.
The dynamic duo has seemingly violated their contract, which reportedly states talent must "act at all times with due regard to public morals and conventions."
In addition, the employees must not engage in behavior "which tends to bring you or us into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule....or which might reflect unfavorably upon us, or injure the success of the programs," as stated in the clause.
According to the contract, GMA has the right to "terminate this Agreement upon notice to within thirty (30) days after we acquire knowledge thereof."
Although Robach an Holmes' alleged affair definitely breached the morality clause, the most recent staff meeting and the news anchors joint appearance on Thursday morning's broadcast seems to confirm the famed network will carry on with their regularly scheduled programming and let the situation slide under the rug.
GMA has additionally remained silent on their social media platforms in regard to the scandal, while Robach and Holmes have both deactivated their Instagram accounts.
The talk show personalities remain legally married to their significant others, however, sources previously confirmed both parties split from their respective spouses over the summer before igniting a romantic relationship of their own.
Holmes married wife Marilee Fiebig in 2010, while Robach tied the knot with her husband, Andrew Shue, that same year.