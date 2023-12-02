Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make First Red Carpet Appearance at Jingle Ball 2023: Photos
It’s official!
On Friday, December 1, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach made their red carpet debut as a couple. The duo, who originally met while co-hosting Good Morning America, shocked households in November 2022 when they were caught holding hands despite being married to their spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.
Although they had a rocky start, the pair have been going strong since the news of their alleged workplace affair was leaked and now are happy to show off their relationship.
The journalists stepped out to attend iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2023, which took place in L.A. Robach and Holmes coordinated their outfits for the special event, as the blonde beauty wore a strapless leather mini dress and black leather heels, and the hunk sported an all-black suit and white button-down shirt.
Both parties were not afraid to show off their love on social media, as Robach shared videos of the two with their arms around each other, giggling on the red carpet. Additionally, Holmes uploaded a selfie of his lover in the car while she was taking flash selfies of her glamorous look.
As OK! previously reported, this outing came after the couple announced their "Amy & T.J." podcast will debut on Tuesday, December 5, after the disgraced newscasters were largely unemployed over the last year.
According to the insider, Robach and Holmes plan to spill the tea on the timeline of their romance on the new show.
"Amy and T.J. plan on talking about the rumors surrounding their relationship," the source told Us Weekly. "They want to clarify and break it all down."
Despite the speculation that the 46-year-old and 50-year-old cheated on their spouses, the insider claimed the incident was not what it seemed.
"It wasn’t as simple or as cut and dry as the headlines made it out to be," they explained. "There’s a lot more to their story, [and] they see this as a chance to explain and rectify what they experienced."
The announcement for the show also detailed that the lovebirds "will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."
The source also noted the former TV personalities are "excited" to be back in the spotlight.
"They’re thrilled about the new podcast," they continued. "This is the best thing they could do to revive their careers and reintroduce themselves as a couple."
While this source painted the newscasters in a positive light, another insider had a different take on the podcast.
"They’re damaged goods," they dished. "But this may be a way for them to rebuild their reputations with the public — and even producers!"