T.J. Holmes Reveals New Ink After Running N.Y.C. Marathon With Amy Robach
T.J. Holmes commemorated running his second New York City Marathon with girlfriend Amy Robach with some new ink!
The former GMA3 anchor took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, to reveal that he'd added "11.6.2022" to another tattoo on his arm.
The original design was in the shape of the marathon's route, which stretches from Staten Island to an area just past Central Park. His tattoo also included last year's date and the number "26.2" — representing the number of miles they ran — inked above the new date.
As OK! previously reported, Robach and Holmes completed the TCS New York Marathon together on Sunday, November 5, almost exactly one year after their bombshell affair was exposed.
At the time, Robach was believed to be in the middle of her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue, and Holmes was still married to ex Marilee Fiebig. The pair was quickly suspended from their respective roles on Good Morning America while ABC investigated their workplace romance. Weeks later, the network announced they'd made the decision to part ways with the co-anchors.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the January statement read. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
Now, the couple is determined to rebuild their damaged reputations and get back on the air. Robach and Holmes teamed up with iHeartMedia to launch their new podcast, "Amy & T.J.", which is set to premiere on Tuesday, December 5.
"How's this for Instagram official? #silentnomore," Robach and Holmes wrote in a joint post shared to their social media in early November. "Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. @amyandtjpodcast."
According to the announcement, the duo "will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."
A source spilled, "They’re damaged goods. But this may be a way for them to rebuild their reputations with the public — and even producers!"
The podcast deal also came with a $50,000 sign-on bonus for the each of them.