T.J. Holmes Reveals New Ink After Running N.Y.C. Marathon With Amy Robach

At the time, Robach was believed to be in the middle of her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue, and Holmes was still married to ex Marilee Fiebig. The pair was quickly suspended from their respective roles on Good Morning America while ABC investigated their workplace romance. Weeks later, the network announced they'd made the decision to part ways with the co-anchors.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the January statement read. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."