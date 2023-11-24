Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan to Address Rumors 'Surrounding Their Relationship' on New Juicy Podcast: 'More to the Story'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to set the record straight on their scandalous romance via their new joint podcast.
"Amy and T.J. plan on talking about the rumors surrounding their relationship," an insider spilled to a magazine. "They want to clarify and break it all down."
When the two first got together last year, Holmes, 46, was still married to Marilee Fiebig, while Robach, 50, was said to be in the midst of separating from Andrew Shue.
However, an insider claimed gossip about the nature of their affair was blown way out of proportion.
"It wasn’t as simple or as cut and dry as the headlines made it out to be," the source explained. "There’s a lot more to their story, [and] they see this as a chance to explain and rectify what they experienced."
Nonetheless, the romance resulted in the pair being axed from GMA3, with the podcast being their first gig since getting the boot.
The source noted the couple is "excited" to be back in the spotlight.
"They’re thrilled about the new podcast," the source continued. "This is the best thing they could do to revive their careers and reintroduce themselves as a couple."
As OK! reported, iHeartMedia's "Amy & T.J." will release its first episode on Tuesday, December 5 — exactly one year after they were taken off the air.
The TV stars "will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits," a description read.
One source claimed they each received a $50,000 sign-on bonus for the program and that they'll be splitting the advertisement revenue 50/50 with iHeartPodcasts.
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Launching Podcast Together, Fired 'GMA' Stars Set to Spill on Their Affair: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'
- 'Damaged Goods': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Podcast May Be the 'Way for Them to Rebuild Their Reputations With the Public'
- Cha-Ching: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Each Awarded $50,000 Sign-on Bonus Ahead of Bombshell Podcast Launch
While the two struggled to get work until the podcast deal, their relationship kept flourishing, with an insider revealing they're now living together in New York City.
Though they also each settled their respective divorces, there are still a few loose ends to tie up, as Robach wants to make amends with Holmes' ex-wife.
"Marilee and Amy haven’t spoken since news of the affair broke. Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other," an additional insider spilled. "She knows she will have to co-parent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to co-parent in a healthy way and to co-parent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The blonde beauty will have to work harder than she thought to try and make peace, as the source said Fiebig "still feels disappointed by the lack of respect and sensitivity toward her and their daughter."
Us Weekly reported on Robach and Holmes' plans for their podcast.