Amy Robach Determined to Make 'Peace' With Boyfriend T.J. Holmes' Ex-Wife Marilee Fiebig After Bombshell Affair
Amy Robach is eager to put the past behind her and move on with the next chapter of her life, however, those around her aren't making that so easy.
The former Good Morning America star wants to make amends with her boyfriend T.J. Holmes' ex-wife Marilee Fiebig after wedging her way in between the pair's 12-year marriage.
"Marilee and Amy haven’t spoken since news of the affair broke," a source recently spilled to a news publication about Robach and Holmes' extramarital relationship, which was exposed to the public in November 2022.
"Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other. She knows she will have to co-parent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to co-parent in a healthy way and to co-parent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee," the insider explained.
Robach might have to work harder for "peace" than she might have hoped, however, as Fiebig "still feels disappointed by the lack of respect and sensitivity toward her and their daughter" throughout the fallout of the affair coming to light," the source explained of Holmes' ex-wife — whose "sole focus is on taking care of" their daughter.
Holmes and Fiebig share a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, together. He is also a father to his and ex-wife Amy Ferson's daughter, Brianna, and son, Jaiden.
Ferson and the television personality divorced in 2007, three years before he tied the knot with Fiebig.
At the time the infamous affair came to light, Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, though their divorce was finalized back in April.
The duo shared no children together, but they were stepparents to kids from previous relationships.
Shue shares his sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, while Robach is mom to her and ex-husband Tim McIntosh's daughters, Ava and Annalise.
"Amy is happy they are both finally divorced," the source expressed of the TV star and Holmes. "It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair."
While the axed GMA costars' relationship is in a good place, they aren't set on taking the next step just yet.
"If they want to get married, they will. They aren’t rushing, though. They have spoken about marriage, but marriage is a big deal and the consequences are also big if it doesn’t work out — and they just got out of two messy divorces. So, they’re waiting. But it doesn’t mean marriage is off the table," the insider confessed, noting their main focus currently revolves around moving in together. "Then they’ll take it from there."
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Robach wanting to make amends with Fiebig.