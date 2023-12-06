Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Feared 'The View' Would Fire Pal Sara Haines for Supporting Their Scandalous Romance
On the first episode of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's joint podcast, "Amy and T.J.," the duo candidly discussed how they feared that backlash from their scandalous relationship could have resulted in serious consequences for their loved ones.
On the Tuesday, December 5, installment, Robach took a moment to specifically thank Sara Haines for her support throughout the drama.
"You know who your friends are and you definitely find out who your friends aren't in these types of moments," the former GMA3 co-host, 50, explained. "One of the people who started and wouldn't stop texting me even when I didn't respond? Sara Haines, she was an absolute pleasure. She said, 'I’m going to keep texting you, I’m going to keep checking in on you.'"
Holmes, 46, interjected and joked The View is "probably going to fire" the mom-of-three, 46, for supporting their relationship.
"I know, that’s why I was afraid," Robach admitted.
"I think it's positive, but maybe it won't be positive for her. You also worry, being connected to us might also bring you down, but she was incredible, she and I have been friends for 15 years," Robach continued. "Honestly, for someone who still works at that network to keep checking in, keep calling, to actually be seen in public with me, that is a statement, that is something. It shows incredible support."
As OK! reported, the couple also shared details of their relationship, insisting neither of them were unfaithful to their former spouses when they got together in 2022.
"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," the mom-of-two insisted. "The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working [through] divorce proceedings."
"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier," Holmes said of Marilee Fiebig. "Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth."
Oddly enough, on the same day their podcast premiered, news broke that Fiebig and Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue had been dating for six months!
According to an insider, the two bonded over their respective break-ups. "It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values," the source said. "It’s bigger than the affair now."
The source said the new romance isn't out of revenge, claiming everyone has "moved on" from the scandal.