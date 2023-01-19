T.J. Holmes Allegedly Engaged In Extramarital Affair With Colleague 13 Years Younger Than Him In 2015, Had Sex In His Office
More trouble is in store for T.J. Holmes. Months after the 45-year-old's romance with Good Morning America costar Amy Robach went viral, an insider is revealing he also had an extramarital affair with another colleague in 2015.
The woman in question, script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway, was 24 at the time, 13 years younger than Holmes.
According to the source, who claims to know Pettaway, she was looking for a mentor in the business, but things eventually turned sexual — despite the fact Holmes was still married to Marilee Fiebig.
"He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless. It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people," spilled the insider. "T.J was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust."
When the two began working together in 2014, they would often "grab drinks" afterwards, the source shared. "There's like an atmosphere shift, almost an expectation that something's going to happen, and it did."
"I don't know how long that had been going on before it got sexual," the source added. "But I do know the first time it did was in his office, and he was about to go on air in a couple of hours."
"They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant," he continued. "That kind of 'Did that just really happen?' feeling."
Nonetheless, the pair carried out a relationship, and Holmes reportedly had no problem flirting in public despite his marriage. "He just didn't seem to care. You know, he's wearing his ring," the insider dished. "He has a wife, he has a relatively high-profile job, but he wasn't acting like he was concerned about either of those things at the time."
At some point, things "fizzled out," and though Pettaway stayed silent on the tryst, she admitted in a 2021 interview with Voyage Ohio that ABC had a "toxic work environment" that damaged her self-esteem.
The insider insisted the father-of-three's romance with Pettaway isn't the only time he's made advances towards colleagues, claiming he even scared an intern with his moves.
"That's who he was. Did he ever want to be professional when it came to Jasmin or just spoil the fruits he'd been given? I don't know," the source concluded. "I just know he was always looking to be the guy with the swagger."
At the moment, Holmes and Robach — who have claimed they already ended their respective marriages when they began dating in August 2022 — are still off GMA3, though it's heavily rumored they'll be permanently fired.
