T.J. Holmes Pauses Steamy Romance With Amy Robach To Head On Last-Minute Shopping Spree For Daughter's Birthday
T.J. Holmes might be too focused on his new lover, GMA3 costar Amy Robach, as he waited until nearly the last minute to buy a birthday present for his daughter, Sabine, who turned 10 on Friday, January 6.
The 45-year-old was seen slightly panicked on Thursday, January 5, as he strolled through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center in search of the perfect present for his little girl.
Holmes — who filed for divorce from Sabine's mother, Marilee Fiebig, on December 28, 2022 — filled two shopping bags up with toys and treats for the 10-year-old, some of which included a magic card trick, a bowling set and a pack of extra-long Twizzlers, according to photographs released by a news publication.
As both the father-of-three — who additionally shares daughter Brianna and son Jaden with ex-wife Amy Ferson — and Robach remain off the air pending ABC's investigation into their affair, it would appear Holmes likely had more time than the night before to gather supplies for his daughter's birthday gift.
Holmes and Robach have been spotted packing on the PDA and heading on romantic getaways over the past few weeks since their extramarital relationship came to light, but Sabine has been seemingly content spending time with her mama — who shed some light on their recent celebratory festivities in a sweet birthday tribute for her daughter.
"And then she’s 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world," Fiebig wrote alongside an adorable picture of the young girl relaxing on a lounge chair Friday morning. "Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime."
"Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love," the mom-of-one continued.
"I only hope that double digits doesn’t mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn’t take it. 💞," Fiebig concluded.