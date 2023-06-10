Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Living in the Moment' After Scandalous Affair, Reveals Insider: 'Nobody Would Be Surprised If They Get Married'
It seems Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are on a never-ending honeymoon, as the dynamic duo happily remains jobless after being axed from Good Morning America at the end of January.
"They’re not sorry about the way things turned out," a source recently spilled of the PDA-loving couple — whose affair was exposed to the public in November 2022.
Robach was still legally married to her ex-husband Andrew Shue at the time, while Holmes filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig one month later.
"They’re together and that’s what they wanted," the insider confessed to a news publication regarding Robach and Holmes, who have been spotted on several public dates and vacations in the months since they were stripped of their positions at ABC Network.
"Their exit deals demanded they not take other hosting gigs for a year, so it’s like they’re on permanent vacation. Every day is an adventure," the source added, although previous insiders have spilled details surrounding the pair's possible struggles landing other gigs.
As OK! previously reported, Robach and Holmes are more than ready to move in with one another, and now the confidante admitted there might be a ring in their future!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Andrew Shue Is 'Doing Really Good' After Amy Robach Divorce and Affair Scandal, His Sister Declares
- Amy Robach and Ex Andrew Shue Selling $4 Million New York Home 3 Months After Settling Divorce
- Amy Robach Grips T.J. Holmes' Thigh During Dinner Date as Source Says Their 'Spark' Is 'More Than Just Sexual'
"Nobody would be surprised if they take the next step and get married," the insider dished of the scandalous stars — who both share children from previous marriages.
Robach is mom to Ava, 21, and Annie, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Holmes is the father of Fiebig's daughter Sabine, 10, as well as Brianna and Jaiden, whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Ferson.
"But they’re not in a rush. For now, they’re living in the moment and adoring each other in plain sight," the source mentioned.
"There’s some satisfaction in showing everybody they were wrong to think this was a flash in the pan," the insider concluded, although all eyes still seem to be on the television journalists to see when and if they will be able to land their next career endeavor.
Star spoke to a source about Robach and Holmes.