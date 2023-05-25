T.J. Holmes Lets off Steam by Running in NYC As He & Girlfriend Amy Robach Struggle to Land New Gig

T.J. Holmes is keeping himself in shape while trying to figure out his next career move after being axed earlier this year from GMA3.

The jobless television personality was seen letting off steam with a run around the streets of New York City. Stepping out in a black tank top that showed off his massive biceps and tattoos, black camo running shorts with black men's leggings underneath and green sneakers, Holmes was photographed on Wednesday, May 24, with AirPods in his ears while crossing the street.