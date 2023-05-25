T.J. Holmes Lets off Steam by Running in NYC As He & Girlfriend Amy Robach Struggle to Land New Gig
T.J. Holmes is keeping himself in shape while trying to figure out his next career move after being axed earlier this year from GMA3.
The jobless television personality was seen letting off steam with a run around the streets of New York City. Stepping out in a black tank top that showed off his massive biceps and tattoos, black camo running shorts with black men's leggings underneath and green sneakers, Holmes was photographed on Wednesday, May 24, with AirPods in his ears while crossing the street.
Holmes and his girlfriend, Amy Robach, have been focusing on their fitness since getting the boot from their jobs earlier this year following an investigation into their workplace affair, which was exposed in November 2022.
Just last week, the controversial couple completed the Brooklyn Half Marathon together, where they were seen smiling and holding up peace signs while running together.
The marathon was certainly a "full circle" moment for the former coworkers, who trained together for the half marathon last year — when it was rumored that their secret romance began.
“Their relationship blossomed into more than friendship when they were training for the half marathon last year,” an insider noted. “And now, a year later, they are committed lovers set to prove their mettle in the race this weekend.”
Though it was reported that Holmes and Robach's relationship began in Auguust 2022, when they both split from their respective partners, the timeline has been called into question. Since making headlines late last year after photos of the two getting cozy made their rounds, ABC cut ties with the duo.
Now, Holmes and Robach are putting all of their effort into landing a new gig — finding it extremely difficult to do so.
Despite "aggressively pitching" themselves as a power couple in the hopes of getting back on TV, no one is interested in seeing their dynamic on-air, as they once gave "brother/sister chemistry," but "Now, they’re selling sex," another source candidly pointed out.
Robach and Holmes were officially replaced earlier this month on GMA3 by journalists Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. The two will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who worked closely with Robach and Holmes before they were axed.
