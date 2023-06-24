Ousted 'GMA' Stars T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Didn't Want to Bring Attention to Themselves' While Hanging at NYC Bar
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are keeping it on the down low!
On Friday June 24, the disgraced former Good Morning America anchors were spotted at The Paris Cafe in Lower Manhattan together.
"They didn't want to bring attention to themselves," an eyewitness exclusively tells OK!, while adding, "TJ left the bar with his head down."
The duo enjoyed cocktails at the bar while keeping a "low profile," according to the source. The two appeared casual, with Holmes in dark gray long sleeve knit and jeans and Robach in light makeup, the eyewitness shares.
"The couple appeared to leave through the back of the restaurant," the source adds about the unemployed lovers.
As OK! previously reported, after news of their scandalous affair broke, the pair were fired from their jobs at ABC. While they still have yet to successfully find a new gig, the couple's romance is still going strong.
"They're not sorry about the way things turned out," another source said about the former newscasters. "They're together and that's what they wanted."
"Their exit deals demanded they not take other hosting gigs for a year, so it's like they're on permanent vacation. Every day is an adventure," they added.
- Jobless Amy Robach Flaunts Her Toned Tummy While on Morning Run Without Boyfriend T.J. Holmes
- Amy Robach 'Getting Cold Feet' While T.J. Holmes Drags His Feet on Proposing, Spills Source
- Amy Robach Looks Downcast on Outing With T.J. Holmes After Her Former Sister-in-Law Boasts That Ex Andrew Shue Is 'Doing Really Good'
The journalist's relationship has become serious over the last few months as they dealt with public backlash, and some even believe Robach might have a shiny new ring in her future.
"Nobody would be surprised if they take the next step and get married," an insider shared. "But they're not in a rush. For now, they're living in the moment and adoring each other in plain sight."
"There's some satisfaction in showing everybody they were wrong to think this was a flash in the pan," they concluded.
If they were to tie the knot, the stars would be creating a blended family, as they both have kids from previous marriages.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Robach shares kids Ava, 21, and Annie, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Following her marriage to McIntosh, she was with ex-husband Andrew Shue, whom she was still married to at the time of the bombshell affair.
Meanwhile, Holmes shares daughter Sabine, 10, with Marilee Fiebig, whom he was married to while with Robach, as well as Brianna and Jaiden, whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Ferson.