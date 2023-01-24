Amy Robach 'Blindsided' By T.J. Holmes' Past 'GMA' Affairs, Feels Like 'Collateral Damage' In Couple's Workplace Scandal: Source

Amy Robach was left shocked by the volume of T.J. Holmes' past office affairs before the GMA3 cohosts were indefinitely taken off air pending an investigation into their own workplace romance.

"She had no idea the scope of TJ's alleged past office romances," a source spilled of Robach's reaction after her boyfriend was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with another colleague who was 13 years his junior him back in 2015.