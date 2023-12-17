Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes 'Bonded Over Their Shared Experience': 'They’ve Helped Each Other Heal'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' former partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, sparked a relationship after they "bonded over their shares experience," according to a source.
"Andrew and Marilee hooking up is an even bigger shocker than Amy and T.J.’s romance," the source told a news outlet. "No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked when they heard it."
"He supposedly reached out to her, they met up, compared notes, shed some tears and eventually learned to laugh about the absurdity of it all," the source continued of Shue and Fiebig's love story. "They’ve definitely helped each other heal."
As OK! previously reported, the duo has been dating for around six months after their friendship became a full-blown romance. And while their relationship has been making headlines, Holmes and Robach have refused to spur on the rumors.
"We absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen. There’s nothing we can do about those," Holmes said, referring to the media attention their exes' garnered. "We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines. We are not going to get into that back and forth game because gossip is toxic."
"Today we are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are so touched by the response and we are onward and upward," he concluded.
The couple also denied the rumors they had cheated on their former partners with each other.
"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case," the 46-year-old said. "Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."
"We shouldn’t have allowed, [and] I can say that in hindsight, for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces," Holmes continued. "If people would have heard [about the divorces] earlier [than] ‘they’re in a relationship, now they’re dating,’ maybe an eyebrow would have been raised or something, but it wouldn’t have become what it became."
Robach added that "relationships are hard, they’re messy, they’re not perfect, but we have fought for love," before admitting she'd "never been happier" than she is now.
