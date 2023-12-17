Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes 'Bonded Over Their Shared Experience': 'They’ve Helped Each Other Heal'

As OK! previously reported, the duo has been dating for around six months after their friendship became a full-blown romance. And while their relationship has been making headlines, Holmes and Robach have refused to spur on the rumors.

"We absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen. There’s nothing we can do about those," Holmes said, referring to the media attention their exes' garnered. "We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines. We are not going to get into that back and forth game because gossip is toxic."

"Today we are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are so touched by the response and we are onward and upward," he concluded.