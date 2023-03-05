OK Magazine
What Is Amy Robach's Net Worth? Fired 'GMA' Star's Large Severance Package Is Sure To Keep Her Secure For Now

By:

Mar. 5 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Even though Amy Robach is currently unemployed, she will most likely not be in financial pinch anytime soon.

After the journalist was officially fired from Good Morning America in January for her romance with coanchor T.J. Holmes, the 20/20 star was handed a hefty severance package that will keep her high net worth afloat until her next gig.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robach was worth a whopping $50 million dollars before she received her payout from ABC — which was reported to be much larger than her boyfriend's.

"Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.]," an insider spilled about the financial decision by the network. "It’s possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA — and to keep the peace."

It seemed as if Robach approached her exit with a leverage strategy, with one insider claiming she might have threatened to write a tell-all if she wasn't properly paid. "Amy knows the ins and outs of that place and who did what to whom, and she means to take it public," a source explained.

"She wasn't joking when she said she could dish dirt," the insider said, referencing a past comment the television personality made to Reese Witherspoon about giving her "a few more plot points" for The Morning Show. "She's got a ton!"

The network made the executive decision last month to sever ties with the lovebirds when their secret relationship was exposed in December.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the official statement read. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

However difficult it was to say goodbye to the morning show, one person seems to think the best is yet to come for Robach and Holmes. "I think they should do a podcast together or lead it into another show," Extra host Billy Bush recently suggested.

"They've got something that works," he noted before adding that he believes the former coanchors will make a full comeback.

