Amy Robach Threatened To Expose ABC's Secrets Via Tell-All Book If She Didn't Receive Hefty Payout From 'GMA3' Firing

Though Amy Robach got the boot from GMA3 after her and costar T.J. Holmes' affair was exposed, she made out with a hefty severance payment. However, an insider claimed the lump sum would have been much lower if she didn't try to blackmail ABC network.

According to a source, Robach threatened to spill a ton of gossip about the company's behind-the-scenes scandals if she didn't receive the amount she wanted, and execs were clearly scared enough to oblige.