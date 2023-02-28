Amy Robach Threatened To Expose ABC's Secrets Via Tell-All Book If She Didn't Receive Hefty Payout From 'GMA3' Firing
Though Amy Robach got the boot from GMA3 after her and costar T.J. Holmes' affair was exposed, she made out with a hefty severance payment. However, an insider claimed the lump sum would have been much lower if she didn't try to blackmail ABC network.
According to a source, Robach threatened to spill a ton of gossip about the company's behind-the-scenes scandals if she didn't receive the amount she wanted, and execs were clearly scared enough to oblige.
"Amy knows the ins and outs of that place and who did what to whom, and she means to take it public," a source said to Radar before the final deal was made.
The news anchor hinted at secret drama in an October 2022 interview — before her infamous romance went viral — when chatting with Reese Witherspoon, quipping she could give the actress "a few more plot lines" for The Morning Show, the series loosely based off Matt Lauer's ordeal.
"She wasn't joking when she said she could dish dirt," an insider noted. "She's got a ton!"
While Robach is friendly with some of her former colleagues, the source claimed George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee and Robin Roberts would have been hit with the the worst portrayals in the book.
A separate insider said Roberts was "furious" over Robach and Holmes' scandal since it painted the network in a bad light, so she refused to get involved or defend them. And though the blonde beauty's rep insisted she was never actually going to expose any secrets, one source said Robach was determined to get revenge on Roberts since she "iced her out" after ABC put her on an indefinite leave.
After more than a month off the air, Robach and Holmes were axed from the series at the end of January.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the official statement read. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
Despite the lovebirds' current unemployment, their romance is still going strong, and they were recently spotted packing on the PDA during a vacation in Mexico.