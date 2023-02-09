Axed 'GMA' Host Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With Bigger Settlement Than Boyfriend T.J. Holmes: Source
Amy Robach walked away from ABC News with a pretty penny — but it seems her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, can't say the same for himself.
Insiders spilled that the newly axed lovebirds, who were first taken off the air last year after their workplace affair made headlines, both got a nice severance package from ABC News upon their exits.
However, it was reported that the blonde beauty walked away with an even bigger settlement than her alleged serial cheating beau, who has since been accused of several other office relationships.
Though the specifics of both their settlements remain unknown at this time, one source pointed out of their differentiating deals: "Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.]."
Robach, 50, joined the network in 2012, while the 45-year-old came on board in 2014.
In addition to cohosting GMA3 with Holmes, Robach also appeared on news magazine 20/20 — a job one insider said she "worked really hard to get."
As for what their checks may have looked like, another source suggested the unemployed couple likely got paid what they would have made for the remainder of their contracts — and possibly a little more than that.
They then added: "It’s possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA — and to keep the peace."
The scandalous duo is said to be satisfied with their deals, however, sources close to the controversial television hosts are now asking: "Was it worth it?"
Robach and Holmes — who are in the middle of finalizing their divorces from their respective spouses — were suspended from their GMA roles in December 2022 while the network conducted an internal investigation into their office romp after their romance was exposed to the public on November 30, 2022.
In a statement shared on Friday, January 27, an ABC news spokesperson confirmed the network cut ties with Holmes and Robach.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," read the statement. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
ABC insiders confirmed a mediation took place on Thursday, January 26, and that it carried into the next day leading up to the announcement.
Page Six spoke to the sources about the couple's deals.