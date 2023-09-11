'Slime Ball': Ashton Kutcher Slammed for 'Creepy' Resurfaced Comments About Young Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff After Danny Masterson Drama Unfolds
Ashton Kutcher's past is coming back to haunt him.
Amid the fallout over the actor and wife Mila Kunis showing support for Danny Masterson — who will be serving 30 years in prison for the sexual assaults of two women — old clips have resurfaced of Kutcher displaying questionable behavior towards underage girls in the early 00's.
In one video from a 2003 episode of his MTV show Punk’d, the 45-year-old could not help but make awkward comments about a then 15-year-old Hilary Duff.
"Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out. She's going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen – and she's one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins," Kutcher noted in a confessional about the young star along with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
In another shocking piece of footage shared by one of Masterson's accusers, Kunis recalled the No Strings Attached star making a "side bet" with the convicted criminal when she was 14 years old on That '70s Show.
"Danny goes to him and goes, 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her,'" the Friends With Benefits actress claimed on an old episode of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, while Kutcher tried to deny anything ever happened.
The internet went into a frenzy, calling Kutcher out for the "creepy" remarks about minors, with one Twitter user commenting, "Ashton kutcher is a slime ball." A second person chimed in, adding, "literally so disgusting," and a third noted, "Producers should have been arrested."
As OK! previously reported, Kutcher and Kunis have been put in the hot seat after bombshell letters applauding Masterson and his character came to light.
"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher stated in an Instagram video of the pair addressing the backlash.
"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis chimed in.
"A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing," he explained. "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling. They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."