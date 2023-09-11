'Slime Ball': Ashton Kutcher Slammed for 'Creepy' Resurfaced Comments About Young Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff After Danny Masterson Drama Unfolds

In one video from a 2003 episode of his MTV show Punk’d, the 45-year-old could not help but make awkward comments about a then 15-year-old Hilary Duff.

"Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out. She's going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen – and she's one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins," Kutcher noted in a confessional about the young star along with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.