Russell Brand Exposed Himself to a Woman in Workplace Bathroom and Joked About It on His Radio Show Minutes Later
A woman going by the pseudonym "Olivia" is speaking up about an inappropriate incident she experienced at the hands of Russell Brand.
The situation took place in Los Angeles in 2008, and she noted that the comedian — who was recently accused of rape and sexual assault by four women — laughed about it on his radio show just minutes afterwards.
Olivia explained to a news outlet that she worked in the same building where the star recorded his BBC radio show, and one day, when she was bending down in the bathroom to retrieve medication, she "turned around, and in my eyesight was a man’s groin in black pants ... I realized it was Russell."
He then allegedly said to her "I’m gonna f--- you," and though she told him, "No, you're not," he "pulled out his flaccid p---- on his hand and served it to [her] as if you would be serving someone some food."
The accuser admitted there was a "bit of banter" going on between them as she didn't know what else to do, and eventually, Brand zipped his pants when a staffer knocked on the door and informed him he needed to start recording his radio show.
When Olivia returned to her desk, she texted someone who was in the studio with Brand to inform them of what went down, to which they replied to her, "Yes, I know. He’s talking about it on air."
In Brand's radio chat with costar Matty Morgan, the Brit said he didn't like women who were in "control" because "I won’t be able to drag her off into a cubicle and show her my pubicle."
"How long ago did you do that last?" Morgan asked, then telling fans, "It’s been 25 minutes since he showed his willy to a lady."
"Very easy to judge!" Brand laughed back in response.
Olivia continued to share the story with other BBC staffers for years, though a formal investigation was never launched. However, in 2019, management was finally made aware of the incident.
She's now coming forward about her experience after hearing about the other allegations against the Get Him to the Greek actor, all of which he denied.
"I wonder, had something been done, there would’ve been fewer women, perhaps, that he would’ve done horrible things to," she said.
Director-General of the BBC Tim Davie announced they're currently reviewing Brand's time with their company and noted he'd like to "speak to the bureau team and anyone who was working there in 2008."
While Olivia is glad something is finally being done, she remains in disbelief over how long Brand's actions went unpunished.
"Isn’t there a sense of duty? What made the BBC think that was appropriate to go out like that?" she questioned. "I just don’t understand why they didn’t investigate this much sooner."
BBC published Olivia's story.