What Did Katy Perry Know? Singer Hinted at Russell Brand's 'Controlling' and 'Hurtful' Behavior Years Before Sexual Assault Allegations

"At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, 'I can;t handle the equalness.' He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting," Perry explained.

"I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, 'This isn't because of me; this is beyond me.' So I have moved on from that," the pop star noted.