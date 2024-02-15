Amy Schumer Hits Back at Fans Mocking Her 'Puffy' Face: 'I Feel Strong and Beautiful'

Amy Schumer responded to fans after receiving a flurry of comments poking fun at her "puffy" face during her Wednesday, February 14, appearance on The Tonight Show.

"Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!" she said in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, February 15. "I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now."