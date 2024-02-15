Amy Schumer Hits Back at Fans Mocking Her 'Puffy' Face: 'I Feel Strong and Beautiful'
Amy Schumer responded to fans after receiving a flurry of comments poking fun at her "puffy" face during her Wednesday, February 14, appearance on The Tonight Show.
"Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!" she said in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, February 15. "I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now."
"I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she continued. "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."
Schumer also pointed out that women's bodies have "historically" not been "studied medically compared to men."
"I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," she added. "But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in."
"Like every other women/person, some days I feel confident and good as h--," she explained. "Others I want to put a bag over my head."
"But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed," she said, referring to her new show, Life & Beth, costarring Michael Cera. "Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."
"I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha," she joked. "Anyway I hope you enjoy Life & Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy."
The comedienne previously spoke out about her endometriosis diagnosis in December 2022.
"You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they're like, 'Oh, it's being a woman, ' and you're like, 'no, it's irregular,'" she said at the time." I've been in so much pain, you know, my whole life — not just the week of my period. It's during ovulation. I would hopefully get a good week a month where I wasn't in pretty significant pain, still trying to achieve, still trying to go through life. It's been really difficult."
After undergoing a hysterectomy and appendectomy to help treat the medical condition in 2021, Schumer revealed she "felt like a new person."
"It was incredible," she gushed. "I feel like someone lifted this veil that had been over me and I just felt like a different person and like a new mom."