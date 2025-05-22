Ana de Armas Avoids Talking About Tom Cruise Romance During Talk Show Appearance

An insider previously reported that the alleged couple has "gone out on some dates, and it’s very low-key."

"It’s in the early stages, and he’s been courting her," the source added, noting the Mission: Impossible star is "really into her."

However, de Armas remains "more cautious" and is "taking it really slow." She does not want her relationship to be at the center of "public scrutiny" and values staying "very private."

"She doesn’t like the public attention. With [ex-boyfriend] Ben Affleck, that’s one of the things she didn’t like," the insider continued.