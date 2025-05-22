or
Ana de Armas Avoids Talking About Tom Cruise Romance During Talk Show Appearance

Photo of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas is keeping her rumored budding romance with Tom Cruise private.

May 22 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Ana de Armas is staying hush about her alleged romance with Tom Cruise.

During a Wednesday, May 21, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress, 37, did not address any of the swirling dating rumors.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Ana de Armas left no comment about her alleged romance with Tom Cruise.

Instead, de Armas discussed her new film, Ballerina, particularly the "extensive" training and combat work she endured for her fight scenes with Keanu Reeves. The movie star — donned in a skintight, sparkly black dress — even gushed about her love of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Noticeably absent from the conversation was any mention of Cruise.

Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dating?

ana de armas avoids tom cruise romance talk show
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Ana de Armas stars in 'Ballerina.'

An insider previously reported that the alleged couple has "gone out on some dates, and it’s very low-key."

"It’s in the early stages, and he’s been courting her," the source added, noting the Mission: Impossible star is "really into her."

However, de Armas remains "more cautious" and is "taking it really slow." She does not want her relationship to be at the center of "public scrutiny" and values staying "very private."

"She doesn’t like the public attention. With [ex-boyfriend] Ben Affleck, that’s one of the things she didn’t like," the insider continued.

Ana de Armas Comments on Relationship With Tom Cruise

Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

Ana de Armas commented on her relationship with Tom Cruise on 'Good Morning America.'

De Armas referenced Cruise in a work context during a May 15 talk show appearance.

"It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things," she told an outlet when asked about collaborating with the dad-of-three. "Not just one, but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited."

When Did Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise Reportedly Start Dating?

ana de armas avoids tom cruise romance talk show
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is reportedly 'attracted' to Ana de Armas.

Dating rumors first ignited back in February when the duo was photographed eating dinner in London, reportedly for work purposes only.

In March, paparazzi captured them leaving a helicopter at the London Heliport. The following month, they shared another helicopter ride and walked through a London park on the actress' birthday.

They were also both in attendance at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party at Core in Notting Hill on May 3 and ducked down from the cameras in the back of a black SUV together.

"It seems something is up between Tom and Ana," a source told another news outlet. "Despite the age difference — at 62, he's nearly 26 years her senior — they make a great, good-looking couple. Ana is a lot of fun — Tom is going to be attracted to that."

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's Previous Relationships

ana de armas avoids tom cruise romance talk show
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas dated Ben Affleck in the past.

De Armas previously dated Manuel Anido Cuesta, whom she was photographed holding hands with in Madrid in February. The duo is reportedly no longer together.

She also dated Affleck from 2020 to 2021 and was married to actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

Cruise has three ex-wives: Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. He shares children Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30, with Nicole and Suri, 18, with Katie.

Tom and Suri have been estranged for 12 years, reportedly due to his dedication to Scientology.

