OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Celeb Couples
OK LogoCOUPLES

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are in a 'Committed Relationship' But Aren't Talking Marriage: Insider

amy robach tj holmes exes andrew shue marilee fiebig committed relationship
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 4 2024, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's romance is the real deal!

While some people assumed the two got together only to spite their exes Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the duo proved they're still going strong when they put on a cheerful display during recent date nights.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes exes andrew shue marilee fiebig committed relationship
Source: @marileefholmes/instagram

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig took this selfie in 2016.

On Friday, March 1, the pair was spotted holding hands as they walked to dinner in Manhattan. The two had smiles on their faces during the stroll, and earlier that week, an insider claimed they "looked happy and like they were having fun" when they attended a New York Rangers game with Fiebig's daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes exes andrew shue marilee fiebig committed relationship
Source: mega

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance was exposed in late 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

While the stars "have gotten more serious" since their relationship was exposed in December 2023 — which was also when a source claimed they had been seeing each other for six months — "there’s no talk of marriage."

"They’re both coming out of, like, 13-year marriages, and they’re still in that getting-to-know-each-other phase," explained the insider.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes exes andrew shue marilee fiebig committed relationship
Source: mega

Shue and Robach married in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, "They are fully together and committed. It’s a very healthy relationship."

As OK! reported, when Holmes and Robach's romance was revealed in late 2022, they insisted it wasn't an affair, as they both claimed they were in the midst of divorcing their former partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Celeb Couples
Article continues below advertisement

While their exes knew each other while still married to the GMA3 costars, their dynamic "turned into something else" as they bonded over their mutual heartbreak as the TV stars moved on with each other.

"They’re connected over their values," an additional source shared of the situation at the time. "It’s bigger than the affair now."

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes exes andrew shue marilee fiebig committed relationship
Source: mega

The exes have one daughter together.

Article continues below advertisement

"[Shue] supposedly reached out to her, they met up, compared notes, shed some tears and eventually learned to laugh about the absurdity of it all," the source spilled. "They’ve definitely helped each other heal."

While Holmes maintained that he never cheated on his ex-wife, he confessed on a recent episode of his and Robach's podcast that he started developing feelings for the blonde beauty before his split.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"[I had] loved you for a long time," Holmes confessed while trying to remember the moment he realized he had "been in love with [Robach] in this way when I knew that .... and I’m thinking about it in my mind, like when did I know I’m in trouble, like uh-oh, this needs to be addressed. I can’t pinpoint. Post-pandemic, 2020? When was that?"

"We started working together in 2020, like closely, we always worked together, but we actually shared an anchor desk fall of 2020," Robach noted.

"It was early 2022. We didn’t start talking about it until much later, but when I thought there was an issue, for me, was 2022, going into spring, certainly summer, but spring of 2022 is when I’d say," Holmes admitted.

Page Six shared photos of Shue and Fiebig holding hands in NYC.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.