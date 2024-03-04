Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are in a 'Committed Relationship' But Aren't Talking Marriage: Insider
Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's romance is the real deal!
While some people assumed the two got together only to spite their exes Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the duo proved they're still going strong when they put on a cheerful display during recent date nights.
On Friday, March 1, the pair was spotted holding hands as they walked to dinner in Manhattan. The two had smiles on their faces during the stroll, and earlier that week, an insider claimed they "looked happy and like they were having fun" when they attended a New York Rangers game with Fiebig's daughter.
While the stars "have gotten more serious" since their relationship was exposed in December 2023 — which was also when a source claimed they had been seeing each other for six months — "there’s no talk of marriage."
"They’re both coming out of, like, 13-year marriages, and they’re still in that getting-to-know-each-other phase," explained the insider.
Nonetheless, "They are fully together and committed. It’s a very healthy relationship."
As OK! reported, when Holmes and Robach's romance was revealed in late 2022, they insisted it wasn't an affair, as they both claimed they were in the midst of divorcing their former partners.
While their exes knew each other while still married to the GMA3 costars, their dynamic "turned into something else" as they bonded over their mutual heartbreak as the TV stars moved on with each other.
"They’re connected over their values," an additional source shared of the situation at the time. "It’s bigger than the affair now."
"[Shue] supposedly reached out to her, they met up, compared notes, shed some tears and eventually learned to laugh about the absurdity of it all," the source spilled. "They’ve definitely helped each other heal."
While Holmes maintained that he never cheated on his ex-wife, he confessed on a recent episode of his and Robach's podcast that he started developing feelings for the blonde beauty before his split.
"[I had] loved you for a long time," Holmes confessed while trying to remember the moment he realized he had "been in love with [Robach] in this way when I knew that .... and I’m thinking about it in my mind, like when did I know I’m in trouble, like uh-oh, this needs to be addressed. I can’t pinpoint. Post-pandemic, 2020? When was that?"
"We started working together in 2020, like closely, we always worked together, but we actually shared an anchor desk fall of 2020," Robach noted.
"It was early 2022. We didn’t start talking about it until much later, but when I thought there was an issue, for me, was 2022, going into spring, certainly summer, but spring of 2022 is when I’d say," Holmes admitted.
Page Six shared photos of Shue and Fiebig holding hands in NYC.