Andy Cohen Awkwardly Asks Mark Consuelos About Bathing With His Kids: 'I Just Need the Protocol'

Cohen pivoted the men's conversation about crop tops, saying to the new Live! host — who permanently joined his wife on the chat show in April — "Speaking of skin, I wanted to ask you, I needed your advice about a parenting thing."

"So, Ben and I have taken baths, he loves to take a bath, whatever, I guess that's normal. Now, were you ever naked in front of Lola?" Cohen asked Consuelos, referring to his own son and the couple's daughter, Lola, 22. "Like, I have a daughter, what is the protocol there? Because I'm a little bit of a nudie, and I feel like I need to start locking it up."