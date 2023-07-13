Andy Cohen Awkwardly Asks Mark Consuelos About Bathing With His Kids: 'I Just Need the Protocol'
Andy Cohen is seeking out parenting advice from Mark Consuelos.
Using his guest-hosting time on Live With Kelly & Mark on Thursday, July 13, to probe Consuelos' parenting tactics, the Watch What Happens Live host questioned Kelly Ripa's husband about when to draw a certain line with his kids.
Cohen pivoted the men's conversation about crop tops, saying to the new Live! host — who permanently joined his wife on the chat show in April — "Speaking of skin, I wanted to ask you, I needed your advice about a parenting thing."
"So, Ben and I have taken baths, he loves to take a bath, whatever, I guess that's normal. Now, were you ever naked in front of Lola?" Cohen asked Consuelos, referring to his own son and the couple's daughter, Lola, 22. "Like, I have a daughter, what is the protocol there? Because I'm a little bit of a nudie, and I feel like I need to start locking it up."
The Riverdale actor, 52, explained he was "never naked on purpose," and that "the rule of thumb was when they start speaking. When they start saying words."
Cohen — who welcomed his son in 2019 and daughter Lucy Eve in 2022 via surrogate — clarified that "there will be no bath time for me and my daughter, that's weird."
Seeming uncertain about the declaration, Cohen asked Consuelos if he thought the idea was awkward or not — and quickly got his answer.
"Your eyes are telling me that's weird," the long-time host said. "I just need the protocol."
The father-of-two then asked Consuelos when he suggests he should stop doing bath time with his four-year-old son, to which the father-of-three quipped, "Like, two years ago."
Though Consuelos and Ripa draw the line in regards to some things, they certainly aren't shy about packing on the PDA in front of their brood. Ripa admitted in May that the couple enjoys going out of their way to embarrass their kids, joking: “We make them think we’re Frenching, because it disgusts them."
Though Ripa clarified that they “never [actually] French in front of the kids,” Consuelos chimed in to note they "fake" it just to mess with their kids, including sons Michael and Joaquin.
