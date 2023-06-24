Kelly Ripa Shares Embarrassing Story on 'Live' About Son Joaquin Peeing All Over Her Clothes
Kelly Ripa never misses an opportunity to embarrass her family!
On the Friday, June 23, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark — in which old co-host Ryan Seacrest filled in for her husband, Mark Consuelos, due to a scheduling conflict — she recalled an incident in which her youngest son accidentally ruined her clothes.
The bubbly blonde, who shares three kids with Consuelos, explained the ordeal went down when her now 20-year-old son, Joaquin, was just 3.
At the time, Ripa and their family were staying a hotel in New Orleans, and she woke up in the middle of the night after hearing noise.
"I’m like, 'What’s he doing? I said, 'Joaquin.' And he was clearly sleeping. He wasn’t answering me," she explained.
The Ed alum said the toddler pulled open a dresser drawer, "and I hear marbles dropping. I was like, 'Is he playing with marbles?'"
She then realized "he was peeing on the clothes."
"He thought he went into his bathroom," she explained, noting her son was disoriented since he was "so tired."
"He peed into my wardrobe!" she emphasized.
The actress is constantly discussing TMI stories on the series, recently admitting she and her husband pretend to French kiss in front of their children because "it disgusts them."
The two's constant oversharing and PDA is what led some viewers to complain about Consuelos taking over Seacrest's spot. However, Ripa noted she has no issue with millions knowing details of their personal lives.
"We're not afraid to go there," she told a magazine of arguing on camera. "We have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don't mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark. Neither one of us needs to be the hero."
Ripa also explained that fighting with your spouse isn't something to be ashamed of.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don't understand when people say, 'We never fight.' I go, 'Oh, they're in trouble,'" she said.
"Many people we know have gone through a divorce and a separation, and when you ask 'Why did you guys wind up getting a divorce?,' it's always the same answer: 'I don't really know,'" continued the star. "I feel like we could have over the years let something small turn into that and [instead] we just put our heads down, got together and said 'Let's work it out…'"