Andy Cohen Asks Online Trolls to Stop Hating on Tom Sandoval Despite 'VPR' Star's 'Asinine' Affair: 'He Didn't Kill Anyone'
Though Andy Cohen was as shocked as anyone by Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, he still believes the incessant hate the musician is receiving is out of line.
"Tom Sandoval made a mistake he’ll probably regret for the rest of his life. He is still a person. He’s a real person," the Bravo boss explained on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.
"He did something really stupid and hurtful and asinine … [but] he didn’t kill anyone, he didn’t commit a crime," he noted of Sandoval's actions, in which the former bartender and his costar carried out a months-long affair while he was still in his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.
"It’s out of control," Cohen emphasized of the social media trolling. "I hope it’s kind of dying down for his sake."
While viewers continued to skewer Sandoval, the Watch What Happens Live host first noticed the reality star's vulnerability when they filmed the Season 10 reunion.
"I look at him and I'm like, 'You did something really horrible to someone so lovely. I don't understand,'" the dad-of-two recalled during a previous interview. "He was shaking the whole time. He was shaking during our one-on-one. He came across to me as a very broken human being."
Leviss has been cyber-bullied for her actions as well, which may be one of the reasons she entered a facility for the sake of her mental health.
Meanwhile, the TomTom co-founder has been seen out and about on several occasions since the scandal broke, and though it was rumored he and Leviss broke things off, he was caught on a phone call with her just the other day.
The final two parts of the reunion will air this week and next, and though the series was renewed for an eleventh season, it's unclear which cast members will return.
In fact, even Lisa Vanderpump is unaware if Leviss or Sandoval will be back.
"I think she really needs to discuss with us what's going on in her life, but Sandoval's been part of that group for 15 years prior. You know, four years prior to the show," she spilled when asked if they'll appear next season. "So, of course, there's conversations and questions to be answered, and I hope they can get to that place. That's what I really hope for them."