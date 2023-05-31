Andy Cohen Asks Online Trolls to Stop Hating on Tom Sandoval Despite 'VPR' Star's 'Asinine' Affair: 'He Didn't Kill Anyone'

The final two parts of the reunion will air this week and next, and though the series was renewed for an eleventh season, it's unclear which cast members will return.

In fact, even Lisa Vanderpump is unaware if Leviss or Sandoval will be back.

"I think she really needs to discuss with us what's going on in her life, but Sandoval's been part of that group for 15 years prior. You know, four years prior to the show," she spilled when asked if they'll appear next season. "So, of course, there's conversations and questions to be answered, and I hope they can get to that place. That's what I really hope for them."