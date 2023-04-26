OK Magazine
Tom Sandoval Rips 'VPR' Costars Peter Madrigal & Dayna Kathan for Claiming Raquel Leviss Was at a 'Spa,' Confirms She is Staying at a 'Mental Facility'

every time vanderpump rules costars tom sandoval raquel leviss dropped a hint pp
Source: Bravo
By:

Apr. 26 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Tom Sandoval is standing up for Raquel Leviss.

The disgraced Vanderpump Rules star was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 25, when a photographer asked him about his rumored girlfriend's whereabouts following speculation that she was vacationing at a luxurious spa rather than at a mental health treatment center like she claimed.

tom sandoval
Source: BRAVO

“Raquel is in a mental facility,” Sandoval made clear to the cameraman. “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact … that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

The TomTom cofounder went on to slam their costars Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan for saying the former beauty queen was lying to the public about seeking treatment for her mental health, stating they “have absolutely no idea what’s going on.”

raquel leviss mental health facility fallout tom sandoval affair
Source: mega

Despite insisting that Leviss has was not allowed to contact anyone while at the facility, Sandoval noted the 28-year-old — with whom he carried on a months-long affair behind ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix's back — was “doing great.”

In the aftermath of "Scandoval," the former SUR waitress and her family reportedly made the decision to get her help. “Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” her representative said in a statement.

every time vanderpump rules costars tom sandoval raquel leviss dropped a hint
Source: @raquelleviss/instagram
MORE ON:
Tom Sandoval

Following the update, Madrigal — who previously dated Leviss — left a comment on Instagram that read, “Not a mental facility! It’s a Spa Resort.” Kathan — who departed the hit reality show in 2020 — similarly noted, “She’s at a spa."

In March, the Bravo world was rocked by the news that the Something About Her co-founder discovered explicit footage of her boyfriend of nine years and James Kennedy's former fiancée on Sandoval's phone — leading him to come clean about his secret love affair with Leviss.

dayna peter
Source: mega

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to Sandoval about Leviss.

OK! Logo

