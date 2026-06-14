Andy Cohen Asks West Wilson About Beta Blockers During Emotional Reunion

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During the final segment of the Summer House Season 10 reunion, host Andy Cohen confronted West Wilson about his emotional demeanor, directly asking if he was on beta blockers. The surprising inquiry arose after Jesse Solomon expressed distress over possibly losing Wilson as a friend because of Wilson’s secret relationship with Amanda Batula.

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Source: MEGA Andy Cohen questioned West Wilson's calm demeanor during the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion.

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“I didn’t expect to get this emotional about it,” Solomon, 32, said, revealing his fears about their friendship. He conveyed a heartfelt sentiment, stating, “I feel like I’m losing a brother.”

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Cohen, 58, observed that while the rest of the cast displayed emotional responses, Wilson remained stoic. “West, what’s your reaction to that?” Cohen asked Wilson, who, seemingly unfazed, expressed disdain for how Solomon felt about their friendship.

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Source: MEGA; @westling.conrad/Instagram Jesse Solomon admitted he feared losing West Wilson as a close friend because of tension.

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“I wanted to be here today to apologize and try to articulate well and I… the friendships here matter to me so f------ much,” Wilson remarked, emphasizing the importance of these relationships in his life. The tension heightened as Cohen pressed Wilson about his apparent lack of emotion. “No offense, are you on like, a bunch of beta blockers or what?” Cohen questioned, drawing laughter from the audience.

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Source: MEGA Andy Cohen directly asked West Wilson whether he had taken beta blockers.

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Wilson confirmed that he had taken a beta blocker, clarifying, “No offense but I’m not sobbing in this moment. This matters to me. But this is my friend.”

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Throughout the reunion, Wilson and Batula faced scrutiny for concealing their relationship from fellow cast members, including their respective exes Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke. Miller, 30, criticized Batula for her actions, labeling her a “f------ snake” for dating Wilson. Cooke, 43, also challenged the timeline of Wilson and Batula’s relationship, further complicating the narrative.