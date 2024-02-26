'I Was So Surprised': Andy Cohen Reveals Porsha Williams' Return to 'RHOA' Was Supposed to Be Her 'Happily Ever After' Season Before Simon Guobadia Split

"Porsha announced last week that she is leaving Simon and I got to tell you something, I was saying to the other producers of Atlanta, when the news started breaking about Simon and some of his immigration issues, I was like, 'This is not...' I was so surprised," a flabbergasted Cohen said.

"None of us knew any of this was on the horizon and this was really meant to be Porsha's happily ever after kind of victory lap season," the producer added. "It's just I was so surprised and taken aback."