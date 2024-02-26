OK Magazine
'I Was So Surprised': Andy Cohen Reveals Porsha Williams' Return to 'RHOA' Was Supposed to Be Her 'Happily Ever After' Season Before Simon Guobadia Split

andy cohen porsha williams pp
Source: bravo
By:

Feb. 26 2024, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Andy Cohen really wanted a happy ending for Porsha Williams.

On the Monday, February 26, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the Watch What Happens Live host opened up about The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filing for divorce from Simon Guobadia on the heels of her Bravo return.

andy cohen porsha williams
Source: bravo

Andy Cohen reacted to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's split.

"Porsha announced last week that she is leaving Simon and I got to tell you something, I was saying to the other producers of Atlanta, when the news started breaking about Simon and some of his immigration issues, I was like, 'This is not...' I was so surprised," a flabbergasted Cohen said.

"None of us knew any of this was on the horizon and this was really meant to be Porsha's happily ever after kind of victory lap season," the producer added. "It's just I was so surprised and taken aback."

porsha williams says marriage simon guobadia irretrievably broken ig
Source: @porsha4real/instagram

Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia in February.

The breakup came the same week the mother-of-one and NBC Universal inked a major deal for Williams to return to the franchise — but also to work on other projects across their platforms.

"Listen, we wanted Porsha on the show for Porsha. We would take Porsha married, single, picking up the pieces of her life, on high, on low," Cohen explained. "However, she's going to be, but we didn't know, and this is really a big right turn from the story that I think all of us thought we would be telling, so sending love to Porsha."

andy cohen porsha williams wwhl bravo
Source: bravo

Porsha Williams will return to 'RHOA' for the upcoming season.

In a statement about her reality television return, Williams said, "I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"

As OK! previously reported, the Steppin' Back to Love star publicly responded to the divorce filing on her Instagram account. "Thank you for your & support 💔🙏🏾 – PW," she wrote while noticeably dropping her married last name.

rhoa porsha williams divorce simon guobadia never give up
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia married in 2022.

Source: OK!

Willams has retained high-powered attorney Randall Kessler to represent her in the divorce. The big wig lawyer has also helped NeNe Leakes, Jeannie Mai, Christina Milian and The Dream in their legal battles.

In the reality star's filing, she stated her marriage to Guobadia was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

According to insiders close to the former pair, the split has been an "ongoing matter" but is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past" after Guobadia's citizenship status was called into question.

