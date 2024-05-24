Gayle King, 69, Hilariously Hits on Lenny Kravitz, 59, Mid-Interview: 'Oops, Did I Say That Out Loud?'
Did Gayle King interview her celebrity crush?
On Thursday, May 23, while interviewing Lenny Kravitz, the CBS Mornings reporter, 69, hilariously flirted with the musician, 59.
“Do you have a significant other in your life, and can I beat her a-- if she is?” King bluntly asked the father-of-one, adding, “Oops, did I say that out loud?”
In response, Kravitz let out a big laugh and said, “Wow.”
King played it off, noting she’s “nonviolent” before continuing, “But do you have a partner? Do you have love in your life?”
The celeb, who shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex Lisa Bonet, replied, “Right now, I’m just open.”
Gayle inquired if Lenny was “even looking” for a significant other, to which he stated, “It’s hard not to look.”
“When you desire something, you’re looking for it, but I find that when you don’t look is when you find it,” he explained, noting how he has claimed to be “ready” for a serious relationship in the past when he really wasn’t.
“Gayle is STRAIGHT UP ready to RISK IT ALL!!!” one user penned of the journalist, who has not had a public relationship since ending things with her ex-husband in 1993, while another added, “She’s so real for that.”
One more joked, “Gayle King… You went there.”
As OK! previously reported, Lenny has seemingly been playing the field when it comes to dating.
Back in late March, the “Fly Away” singer sparked dating rumors with British pop star Ellie Goulding, 37, after they were spotted in the same car leaving a pre-Oscars party.
“They’ve known each other for many years,” the insider dished at the time. “But now that they’re both single, it looks like Ellie and Lenny’s friendship has changed into something more.”
“There’s no official word from Lenny or Ellie on whether they’re hooking up, but everyone is here for it,” the source shared. “They make a great couple.”
The duo’s outing came after Ellie revealed she and husband of four years Caspar Jopling decided to call it quits in February.
“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Ellie penned about the conclusion of her marriage in a social media message. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons' best interests at heart.”
“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” the “Lights” songstress finished.