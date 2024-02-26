Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Insists He'll 'Never Give Up on Someone He Loves' After Shocking Divorce From 'RHOA' Star
Simon Guobadia isn't going down without a fight.
On Monday, February 26, the estranged husband of Porsha Williams seemingly declared he won't be giving up on his marriage to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, despite the brunette bombshell recently filing for divorce after 15 months of marriage.
Guobadia appeared to express his thoughts by re-sharing a video of a woman preaching about love.
"I don’t give up easily. I will never give up on someone I love. I don’t care how high we are or how low we are," the woman insisted in the clip.
While Guobadia didn't provide a caption for the post, fans in the comments section seemed to immediately know the meaning behind the message, as they shared their uplifting thoughts about his shocking marital demise.
"You are still legally married until divorced. Keep on going @iamsimonguobadia. Praying for you and your wife's reconciliation," one person noted, as another added, "That’s right, Simon work for your Wife! ❤ Don’t give up."
Guobadia's upload comes one day after Williams broke her social media silence with brief statement expressing her gratitude on Sunday, February 25.
"Thank you for your & support 💔🙏🏾 – PW," the reality star wrote in text over a black screen in a post shared to her Instagram profile. Williams notably used the initial of her maiden name, not Guobadia, though her name on the social media app still has her estranged husband's moniker.
Guobadia's post about not giving up came as a slight surprise, as he seemed unbothered by the shocking situation in his upload from one day prior, when he shared a series of selfies featuring himself beaming with a huge smile as he posed by the pool in the backyard of his home.
"Enthusiastically welcoming Spring. Happy Saturday," he wrote in the caption alongside the Instagram carousel of images.
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled after Williams' divorce filing that the split was still an "ongoing matter" and insisted it was "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past" as rumors continue to swirl about Guobadia's American citizenship status.
While some fans — and even Guobadia himself — might hold onto the possibility of the pair rekindling their relationship, Williams said in the petition to legally end her marriage that it was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
The former couple tied the knot in November 2022 and don't share any children together.
Guobadia does, however, have five children from previous relationships — Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena — while Williams is a mom to her 4-year-old daughter, Pilar.