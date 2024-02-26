OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Porsha Williams
OK LogoNEWS

Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Insists He'll 'Never Give Up on Someone He Loves' After Shocking Divorce From 'RHOA' Star

rhoa porsha williams divorce simon guobadia never give up
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram
By:

Feb. 26 2024, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Simon Guobadia isn't going down without a fight.

On Monday, February 26, the estranged husband of Porsha Williams seemingly declared he won't be giving up on his marriage to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, despite the brunette bombshell recently filing for divorce after 15 months of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoa porsha williams divorce simon guobadia never give up
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Simon Guobadia posted about not giving up on love amid his shocking divorce from Porsha Williams.

Guobadia appeared to express his thoughts by re-sharing a video of a woman preaching about love.

"I don’t give up easily. I will never give up on someone I love. I don’t care how high we are or how low we are," the woman insisted in the clip.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoa porsha williams divorce simon guobadia never give up
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha Williams filed to legally end her marriage 15 months after tying the knot in November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

While Guobadia didn't provide a caption for the post, fans in the comments section seemed to immediately know the meaning behind the message, as they shared their uplifting thoughts about his shocking marital demise.

"You are still legally married until divorced. Keep on going @iamsimonguobadia. Praying for you and your wife's reconciliation," one person noted, as another added, "That’s right, Simon work for your Wife! ❤ Don’t give up."

Article continues below advertisement
rhoa porsha williams divorce simon guobadia never give up
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

The pair don't share any kids together, but are both parents from previous relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

Guobadia's upload comes one day after Williams broke her social media silence with brief statement expressing her gratitude on Sunday, February 25.

"Thank you for your & support 💔🙏🏾 – PW," the reality star wrote in text over a black screen in a post shared to her Instagram profile. Williams notably used the initial of her maiden name, not Guobadia, though her name on the social media app still has her estranged husband's moniker.

MORE ON:
Porsha Williams
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Guobadia's post about not giving up came as a slight surprise, as he seemed unbothered by the shocking situation in his upload from one day prior, when he shared a series of selfies featuring himself beaming with a huge smile as he posed by the pool in the backyard of his home.

"Enthusiastically welcoming Spring. Happy Saturday," he wrote in the caption alongside the Instagram carousel of images.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoa porsha williams divorce simon guobadia never give up
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha Williams claimed her marriage was 'irretrievably broken' in her divorce filing.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, a source spilled after Williams' divorce filing that the split was still an "ongoing matter" and insisted it was "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past" as rumors continue to swirl about Guobadia's American citizenship status.

While some fans — and even Guobadia himself — might hold onto the possibility of the pair rekindling their relationship, Williams said in the petition to legally end her marriage that it was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The former couple tied the knot in November 2022 and don't share any children together.

Guobadia does, however, have five children from previous relationshipsQuentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena — while Williams is a mom to her 4-year-old daughter, Pilar.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.