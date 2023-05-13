OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > wendy williams
OK LogoREALITY TV

Andy Cohen Reveals Wendy Williams Pitched Herself To Join 'RHONY' Cast: 'The Conversation Didn’t Go Anywhere'

andycohen wendywilliams pp
Source: mega
By:

May 12 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Andy Cohen dropped a major bomb about a celebrity who wanted to be a Housewife!

In the Bravo boss' new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, Cohen revealed that Wendy Williams once reached out to him about possibly joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Article continues below advertisement
wendywiliams
Source: mega

“Had this call come a year earlier, it would’ve been a brilliant idea,” the Watch What Happens Live host wrote in a passage from his book dated in May 2022. “If she [Williams] is struggling with mental health issues, though, this isn’t the time. Her enthusiasm was infectious, though when I was explaining the idea of Legacy and the brand-new show, she just wanted to focus on the last version. So the conversation didn’t go anywhere.”

Despite the shocking revelation, the former daytime diva said in the past that she would never end up taking a spot on the hit franchise. “No, I won’t be a member of The Real Housewives of New York City,” Williams made clear during a July 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Article continues below advertisement
andycohen
Source: mega

“First off, you’re not coming to my apartment. You’re not checking out who I date. There would be so many no no nos that you would be bored with me," she stated about keeping her life under wraps.

The job never coming to fruition may be a blessing as Williams has gone through quite a tumultuous time in her life with her never ending health, financial and family related woes.

“Wendy does not have many real friends, but the few that are coming around are causing some concern for the people that do truly care about her,” an insider said of the former radio jockey's current state.

MORE ON:
wendy williams
Article continues below advertisement
wendywilliams
Source: mega
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

“The real concern is when she has people over [to] her house. She has jewelry and designer purses laying around," the source continued of her Manhattan penthouse. “Wendy is not in the best state of mind so unfortunately people will take advantage of that."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.