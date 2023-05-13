Andy Cohen Reveals Wendy Williams Pitched Herself To Join 'RHONY' Cast: 'The Conversation Didn’t Go Anywhere'
Andy Cohen dropped a major bomb about a celebrity who wanted to be a Housewife!
In the Bravo boss' new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, Cohen revealed that Wendy Williams once reached out to him about possibly joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.
“Had this call come a year earlier, it would’ve been a brilliant idea,” the Watch What Happens Live host wrote in a passage from his book dated in May 2022. “If she [Williams] is struggling with mental health issues, though, this isn’t the time. Her enthusiasm was infectious, though when I was explaining the idea of Legacy and the brand-new show, she just wanted to focus on the last version. So the conversation didn’t go anywhere.”
Despite the shocking revelation, the former daytime diva said in the past that she would never end up taking a spot on the hit franchise. “No, I won’t be a member of The Real Housewives of New York City,” Williams made clear during a July 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.
“First off, you’re not coming to my apartment. You’re not checking out who I date. There would be so many no no nos that you would be bored with me," she stated about keeping her life under wraps.
The job never coming to fruition may be a blessing as Williams has gone through quite a tumultuous time in her life with her never ending health, financial and family related woes.
“Wendy does not have many real friends, but the few that are coming around are causing some concern for the people that do truly care about her,” an insider said of the former radio jockey's current state.
“The real concern is when she has people over [to] her house. She has jewelry and designer purses laying around," the source continued of her Manhattan penthouse. “Wendy is not in the best state of mind so unfortunately people will take advantage of that."
