Wendy Williams Is Doing Some 'Spring Cleaning' Following Rumors She’s Frantically Selling All Her Belongings For L.A. Move
Wendy Williams has been doing some "spring cleaning" in hopes of getting a fresh start. Over the last few days, the star was caught trying to sell clothes and furniture from her $3 million New York penthouse after rumors of her potential move to L.A. swirled.
Williams’ rep, Shawn Zanotti, told OK!, that the TV personality was simply doing a routine clean out.
"Wendy is getting rid of items for spring cleaning, this is what people do this time of year. It's a new chapter for Wendy and she wants new things," he explained.
"This is a common gesture people do and Wendy is no different... it is out with old and in with the new," the rep added in defense of the star.
As OK! previously reported, sources spilled regarding William’s recent house clean.
"She was asking how to sell her stuff with ‘The Real Real,’ but I don’t think she’s actually moving to Los Angeles," an insider said on Thursday, March 31.
"She seems so unwell," the source added, referring to the former talk show host’s sporadic behavior.
The 58-year-old has had a tough year, including a stay at a Malibu rehab center in her efforts to recover from alcohol addiction.
Another insider divulged that Williams wants to move to the west coast and fast, noting she hopes to get out of New York City by early April.
"Wendy has been calling people asking them to help sell all her stuff," the additional source revealed. "She is asking for recommendations on places that can sell furniture for you."
The source also said one of the coveted items Williams is trying to pawn off is her infamous purple chair she used filming her controversial "Hot Topics" videos.
Entertainment reporter Delaina Dixon explained why Williams wants to uproot her life in New York on Rob Shuter's "Naught But Nice" podcast on Tuesday, March 28.
"[She] wants to do new projects," Dixon spilled. "She definitely is trying to move to Los Angeles. She wants to be there, basically within the next two to three weeks and she wants to get back on television. That's where she was comfortable."
"Now, of course, I made the suggestion that we'd love to see her on a reality show just to see how she is putting her life back together as a single woman, what her next projects will be, but we'll see what happens if she does one," the reporter added.