Andy Cohen Slams Lisa Rinna Over Alleged Aspen Receipts At 'RHOBH' Reunion: 'I Never Saw Them'
Andy Cohen is making it clear he never saw Lisa Rinna's envelope of supposed Aspen receipts at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. During his Wednesday, November 2, SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo boss said if the Rinna Beauty founder did bring a second folder packed with receipts documenting Kathy Hilton’s alleged “psychotic break” during the cast trip, he never laid eyes on them.
“She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw – that I never saw," Cohen clarified. "We didn’t get to them, we didn’t cut them out of the show, she never handed them over during the show, so that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts.”
“I text Rinna, I go, ‘I said on the radio today that your receipts were about the Elton John Aids thing, is that what they were? Were there also Aspen receipts?'” he recalled. “She said, ‘That was kind of my corroboration that I sent those texts that night,’ and that’s what that was, and she never entered them to the court for consideration. We never got to them."
“This is me saying I believe both of these situations to be true," the Watch What Happens Live host explained of his stance on the matter.
On Tuesday, November 1, Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to allege she brought two envelopes, one concerning her charity gala debacle with Sutton Stracke and the other containing text messages she sent to people during the socialite's alleged freak out.
“I had 2 envelopes. Not one. And they were filled with receipts,” the former soap opera star wrote before stating in a follow-up video, “I had two envelopes and one had receipts from two text chains when I was texting with Erika [Jayne] because she asked me where I was and what had happened to me.”
“The other was a text chain with my assistant and one of my best friends. They were asleep so I couldn’t reach them,” she continued. “So I was telling them exactly what had just happened in that house.”