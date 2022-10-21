Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon

After the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly booed her, following Rinna's outlandish behavior during season 12 of the reality series.

Despite taking the disapproval in stride and flipping off the crowd, the actress revealed she may need a break from the show that made her a household name. "This season was f**king rough," Rinna told RealiTea With Derek Z host Derek Zagami on the red carpet at the star studded event.