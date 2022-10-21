Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna's tough year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage.
According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.”
After the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly booed her, following Rinna's outlandish behavior during season 12 of the reality series.
Despite taking the disapproval in stride and flipping off the crowd, the actress revealed she may need a break from the show that made her a household name. "This season was f**king rough," Rinna told RealiTea With Derek Z host Derek Zagami on the red carpet at the star studded event.
"This season was brutal. It was horrible," Rinna continued. "We need a break. We need time! We need time to let it settle. I hope we can move forward."
The Rinna Beauty founder has come under fire by viewers this season for her horrendous treatment of Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.