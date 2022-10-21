OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Lisa Rinna
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon

lisa pp
Source: bravo
By:

Oct. 21 2022, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Lisa Rinna's tough year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage.

Article continues below advertisement
lisarinna
Source: bravo

According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.”

ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGE

Article continues below advertisement

After the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly booed her, following Rinna's outlandish behavior during season 12 of the reality series.

Despite taking the disapproval in stride and flipping off the crowd, the actress revealed she may need a break from the show that made her a household name. "This season was f**king rough," Rinna told RealiTea With Derek Z host Derek Zagami on the red carpet at the star studded event.

lisarinna
Source: bravo
Article continues below advertisement

"This season was brutal. It was horrible," Rinna continued. "We need a break. We need time! We need time to let it settle. I hope we can move forward."

The Rinna Beauty founder has come under fire by viewers this season for her horrendous treatment of Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.

Heavy was the first to report Rinna and her publicist parting ways.

More To Come...

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.