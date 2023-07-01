Drowning in Debt: Kim Zolciak Sued for Unpaid Credit Card Bill Amid Mounting Money Woes and Nasty Divorce Battle
Another day, another problem for Kim Zolciak.
As the reality star's contentious divorce from Kroy Biermann rages on, the blonde beauty was hit with a lawsuit over an unpaid four-figure credit card bill.
In documents obtained by Radar, Target National Bank — the company that handles bills for the beloved retailer — claimed the mom-of-six, 45, has yet to pay off a $2,482.24 bill.
"The Plaintiff has made demand upon the Defendant for payment, but the Defendant has failed, neglected, and refused to make payment upon the account to the Plaintiff," the paperwork reads.
Target is asking for her to pay the full amount plus interest that will increase until it's taken care of. Zolciak last paid a bill for the card in September 2022.
Finances have been a sore spot for Zolciak and her estranged husband, 37, lately, as the latter was recently sued for a $52,000 casino debt. The exes have seemingly been trying to evade payments for years, and an insider claimed their $1 million tax lien by the IRS was the breaking point in their marriage.
As OK! reported, the duo is embattled in a custody war over their four youngest children, with both requesting sole custody, claiming the other is unfit to parent.
The two have been at each other's throats since filing for divorce in May, with police being called several times. The most recent incident went down less than two weeks ago, as Zolciak called the cops to inform them the NFL alum was threatening to have her friend arrested for "kidnapping" their son.
- Kroy Biermann Pleads for Family Law Attorney to Begin Investigation 'Immediately' as Kim Zolciak Divorce Heats Up
- Kim Zolciak's Friend Slams Kroy Biermann's 'Kidnapping' Threats After 'RHOA' Star Calls Cops on Ex
- Kim Zolciak Accuses Kroy Biermann of Threatening to Call Cops on Her Friend for Kidnapping Charges
However, Elise Humphries, the woman in question, explained she was simply asked by Kim to pick up the tot for a playdate.
"[KJ’s] father, Kroy, is desperately trying to control every move to ensure he gets full custody and child support so he falsely accused me of kidnapping KJ so he can appear as the parent who takes the kids out," Humphries insisted in a social media message.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While the former lovers should be living separately, Biermann told authorities he had to live at their shared Georgia home because he wasn't able to afford a house of his own.