Drowning in Debt: Kim Zolciak Sued for Unpaid Credit Card Bill Amid Mounting Money Woes and Nasty Divorce Battle

In documents obtained by Radar, Target National Bank — the company that handles bills for the beloved retailer — claimed the mom-of-six, 45, has yet to pay off a $2,482.24 bill.

"The Plaintiff has made demand upon the Defendant for payment, but the Defendant has failed, neglected, and refused to make payment upon the account to the Plaintiff," the paperwork reads.

Target is asking for her to pay the full amount plus interest that will increase until it's taken care of. Zolciak last paid a bill for the card in September 2022.