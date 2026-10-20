REALITY TV NEWS Andy Cohen Would 'Love' for 'RHOBH' Costars Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump to Reconcile But Admits 'I Don’t See It Happening' Source: MEGA Andy Cohen revealed which former 'Real Housewives' friends he wishes would reconcile. Taylor Camp Oct. 20 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Wants Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump to Reconcile

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump were once close friends before their relationship unraveled in Season 9 of 'RHOBH.'

While discussing how friendships have evolved throughout the Real Housewives franchise, Cohen was asked which former friends he would most like to reunite. "Kyle and Lisa," he immediately answered. "I love them together," Cohen added. When asked whether he believed the two could ever repair their relationship, the Watch What Happens Live host wasn't particularly optimistic. "Not completely," he admitted. Cohen explained that despite their estrangement, the women still occcasionally cross paths. "Beverly Hills is small. They always run into each other, and they will send the other a shady bottle of champagne with a shady note," he revealed. "It's like very frothy in Beverly Hills," he continued. "Do I see it happening? I kind of don't."

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Entertains the Idea of a 'Real Housewives' Reunion Special

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen admitted he doesn't believe Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump will fully repair their friendship.

Although Cohen doubts Richards and Vanderpump will become close again, the television personality was enthusiastic about the possibility of bringing former friends together for a special. When the Today co-hosts suggested creating a program dedicated to reuniting estranged Bravo stars, Cohen immediately embraced the idea. "I love it. I love it. Call me," he replied. The proposed special would give former friends an opportunity to confront their differences and potentially mend relationships that deteriorated during their time on reality television.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's Friendship Fell Apart on 'RHOBH'

Source: MEGA Lisa Vanderpump left 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in 2019 following the controversial 'Puppygate' storyline.

Richards and Vanderpump were once among the closest friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but their relationship unraveled during Season 9. Their falling out centered on the infamous "Puppygate" controversy, which involved allegations that Vanderpump leaked a negative story about Dorit Kemsley to the press. The restauranteur denied the accusations, while Richards confronted her about the situation during a heated exchange at Vanderpump's home. The argument ultimately ended with Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, telling Richards to leave. Vanderpump departed the series in 2019, and the former friends have remained estranged.

Andy Cohen Celebrates 20 Years of 'Real Housewives' Memories

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen's latest book features 600 photographs documenting two decades of Bravo history.