Andy Cohen Would 'Love' for 'RHOBH' Costars Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump to Reconcile But Admits 'I Don’t See It Happening'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Andy Cohen is still holding out hope that Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump will put their differences aside, even if he doesn't think a reconciliation is likely.
During an appearance on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, the Bravo executive opened up about the fractured friendship between the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars while promoting his new book, Andy's Bravo Scrapbook: 20 Years Behind the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse.
Although Cohen admitted he misses seeing the two women together, he acknowledged their years-long feud may never be resolved.
Andy Cohen Wants Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump to Reconcile
While discussing how friendships have evolved throughout the Real Housewives franchise, Cohen was asked which former friends he would most like to reunite.
"Kyle and Lisa," he immediately answered.
"I love them together," Cohen added.
When asked whether he believed the two could ever repair their relationship, the Watch What Happens Live host wasn't particularly optimistic.
"Not completely," he admitted.
Cohen explained that despite their estrangement, the women still occcasionally cross paths.
"Beverly Hills is small. They always run into each other, and they will send the other a shady bottle of champagne with a shady note," he revealed.
"It's like very frothy in Beverly Hills," he continued. "Do I see it happening? I kind of don't."
Andy Cohen Entertains the Idea of a 'Real Housewives' Reunion Special
Although Cohen doubts Richards and Vanderpump will become close again, the television personality was enthusiastic about the possibility of bringing former friends together for a special.
When the Today co-hosts suggested creating a program dedicated to reuniting estranged Bravo stars, Cohen immediately embraced the idea.
"I love it. I love it. Call me," he replied.
The proposed special would give former friends an opportunity to confront their differences and potentially mend relationships that deteriorated during their time on reality television.
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Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's Friendship Fell Apart on 'RHOBH'
Richards and Vanderpump were once among the closest friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but their relationship unraveled during Season 9.
Their falling out centered on the infamous "Puppygate" controversy, which involved allegations that Vanderpump leaked a negative story about Dorit Kemsley to the press.
The restauranteur denied the accusations, while Richards confronted her about the situation during a heated exchange at Vanderpump's home.
The argument ultimately ended with Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, telling Richards to leave.
Vanderpump departed the series in 2019, and the former friends have remained estranged.
Andy Cohen Celebrates 20 Years of 'Real Housewives' Memories
Cohen's comments came as he celebrated the release of his latest coffee table book, which features 600 photographs from his personal archives.
"I have been at Bravo for 22 years, and I love coffee table books. I'm obsessed," he explained.
The television host said he recently sent copies to several Housewives and other Bravo personalities, describing the collection as a nostalgic look at their shared history.
"This is like our yearbook," Cohen said.
The book also includes his personal recollections from years of filming reunions across the franchise.